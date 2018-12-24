Every year, the holidays go through a familiar rhythm. The lights go up, the greeting cards go out. The gifts get wrapped, the cookies are made, the candy is purchased and stuffed in the stockings. And if that candy is Reese’s, then a familiar observation comes up every year.

They are supposed to look like Christmas trees. Instead they look like … well, you can see for yourself.

Fact: It’s Reese’s Tree Season

Also Fact: Our new Reese’s Tree with Pieces is as beautiful as it is delicious.



Try our latest Tree addition. Now. #NotSorry #AllTreesAreBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Tgw5ySORfn — REESE'S (@reeses) November 12, 2018

@reeses you might want to take a look at the machine it’s making your peanut butter Christmas trees, because they don’t really look like Christmas trees 🎄 💩😜 — ~Miche~ (@moesbaby99) November 10, 2018

@reeses Christmas trees still look like poop. — Joey Bee (@Joey__Bee) December 5, 2018

Okay, there’s no polite way to put this, but the Reese’s Christmas trees look like poop. There is little here that resembles a tree, but there is much that resembles the seasonally on-point Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo, from “South Park.” More generous souls have described them in less scatological terms.

This year’s @reeses “tree” did not disappoint. Kinda like a childhood drawing, where you tried to draw a person but they look like an egg.#christmastimesacoming #reesestree 🎄 pic.twitter.com/XKkNdTVX0W — 🍩𝓟𝓪𝓲𝓰𝓮🍩 (@paigedubtweets) November 15, 2018

After valentines I bet Reeses reshapes leftover peanutbutter hearts into Easter eggs, explaining why by Xmas, all the trees look like turds. — Robert Reynolds (@rdreynolds) March 4, 2017

The thing is, people have been saying the Reese’s trees look like poop for years now! The company has been making them since 1993, and there are tweets dating back to 2011 that note the resemblance. There was even a flurry of coverage in 2015, when news outlets including CNN, Fox News and the Huffington Post wrote about how much the candy looks like poop. So, at this point, the trees’ unfortunate shape has even become part of their marketing.

Other mass-market chocolate brands can make a tree look like a tree. Snickers trees have sharp, defined edges. Twix can even make a Santa Claus, a far more complicated shape, that doesn’t look like a blob. That’s because Reese’s aren’t molded.

“It’s a extruded product,” meaning the shape is a little more free-form, said Anna Lingeris, a Hershey’s spokeswoman. Even if people giggle at the shape, “The ratio of chocolate to peanut butter is much higher than the traditional cup,” so they’re still very popular.

The company has responded to people who point out the resemblance on Twitter:

But, it is a tree Karla. You're just looking at it all wrong. #NotSorry — REESE'S (@reeses) December 17, 2018

You’re just looking at it wrong! Happy holidays, America: Reese’s is gaslighting us.

“Consumers say it tastes good,” said Lingeris. “That’s what matters the most.”

