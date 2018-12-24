There’s no shame in rolling up to a party with something store-bought to snack on. (Or something you bought and repackaged to make it look homemade.) But if you’re headed to or hosting a holiday party, it seems like a good time to do a little extra and make something all your own.

Enter these versatile snack and finger food recipes from our archives:

Holiday Vegetable Platter With Herbed Avocado Dip, above. We could all use more fresh vegetables in our diets, but this time of year especially, anything green and crunchy seems even more necessary. Gather up your favorite vegetables to eat raw or just barely cooked — we went with green beans, red bell peppers and Belgian endives — then dip away into a creamy, herb-forward spread. Feel free to use other herbs in the dip; we couldn’t find fresh tarragon, so we added more parsley and a teaspoon or so of dried tarragon.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Olive, Pomegranate and Walnut Dip (Zeytoon Parvardeh). Marinated olives from the salad bar are nice. This Persian olive dip, with fresh fruity bursts from pomegranate seeds and buttery richness from walnuts, is so much better. Keep it whole, as pictured, or pulse it a few times in a food processor. Serve with crackers or flatbread.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Wine Biscuits With Cracked Black Pepper. A handy way to use dry red wine, should you find yourself with some leftover after a party, or a nifty excuse to open a bottle, should you have one. The dough comes together in a food processor and makes firm crackers that’ll keep for up to a month at room temperature.

[How to build the ultimate cheese board]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Smoked Pimento Cheese. At the other end of the spectrum from our vegetable and dip recipe at the top is this rich and mayonnaise-enhanced specimen, with smoked cheddar cheese for extra flavor. Serve with crackers, preferably the buttery brand that begins with R and rhymes with “glitz.”



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cumin-Cayenne Cashews, Pine Nuts and Pistachios. This spicy mix takes minutes to make and is easy to scale up. (Truly! One of us made it for her own wedding!) If you don’t want to shell out the money to buy pine nuts or pistachios, know that pumpkin seeds and walnuts are tasty substitutes. (See previous parenthetical about one of us making it for her own wedding.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Desi Jacks. Sweet, salty and spicy, this rivals nearly any holiday tin of popcorn you’re bound to come across. Also see Dorie Greenspan’s Caramel-Honey Popcorn for another sweet and salty treat.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Candied Orange Peel. Turns out making your own candied citrus peel is really easy! This recipe turns out soft strips of candied orange peel that you can munch on plain, dip in chocolate or use to decorate baked goods. The same method works with lemon, lime and grapefruit peels, too.

More from Voraciously:

Coquito is the creamy, tropical drink that’s better than eggnog — and easier to make

Dear America: It’s time we gave fruitcake another chance

A complete guide to Instant Pots and other multicookers