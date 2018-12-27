One of the easiest ways to make any gathering a celebration, no matter how large or small, is to add bubbles (and glitter; more on that below). Champagne and other types of sparkling wine are a classic choice for New Year’s celebrations for a reason, so we’ve gathered a few simple recipes below that put them to use.

[How to serve the best punch, eggnog, hot chocolate and more at your holiday party]

These recipes use the bubbles to enhance other flavors and add-ins, so you don’t need a super high-quality bottle — but, of course, choose one that you’d enjoy drinking straight. And if you do feel like splurging, check out our wine columnist’s picks for excellent bubbly wine with a slightly higher price tag.

Airmail, above. This drink is bubbly, tart and just a little sweet. Basically, it’s a daiquiri — but with a dose of sparkling wine to make it festive. We dipped the glass rims in lime juice and then coated them in a mixture of sparkling sugar and edible glitter, but a few weeks later we are still finding glitter in our kitchen, so . . . you’ve been warned.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

St-Germain Cocktail. It’s refreshing, floral and perfect for any time of year when you want something light, elegant and classic.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Champagne Cocktail. Soak a sugar cube in several drops of Angostura bitters, add a little cognac or brandy, if you like, and then top with chilled champagne (or another brut-style sparkling white wine). A lemon peel twist adds a nice garnish and brief hint of citrus.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Cranberry Delight. This low-alcohol drink is also made in a bigger batch, so it’s fit for a party (and doubles or triples easily!). It also presents a way to use up any lingering cranberries you might still have in your freezer.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Vermouth Cassis. A nifty way to get your bubbly without a sparkling wine: sweet black currant liqueur (crème de cassis), dry vermouth and seltzer.

