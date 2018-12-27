Here’s the best thing about scrolling through this particular countdown of year-end hits: It will give you two workweeks’ worth of easy, quick meals. Their ingredients come from the Dinner in Minutes Pantry, of course; keeping those staples stocked on your kitchen shelves and in your refrigerator and freezer means that for two Mondays through Fridays, you won’t have to stop and shop on your way home.

Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post

10. Peruvian Chicken Soup. Parsley, peas and quinoa? Yes, please. Can you use rotisserie chicken instead of poaching a single chicken breast? Absolutely.



Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post

9. Sesame Salt and Pepper Steak. Four common ingredients combine for an unusual take on flank.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post

8. Pesto Penne With Chickpeas. Spinach amplifies the green goodness in this recipe from former White House chef and adviser Sam Kass.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post

7. Lentil Salad With Roasted Potato Wedges. What a winning combination this is — packed with protein and spiced spuds. It’s healthful, too.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick for The Washington Post

6. Tangy Tuna in Spicy Sauce. Canned tuna is treated with style. The only cooking you need to do here is warm the pita breads in the microwave.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by for Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post

5. Double Crunch Honey Garlic Chicken. All those words do sound good together, don’t they? This preparation brings a lot of flavor and crunch to boneless, skinless chicken breasts.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post

4. Lemon Basil Egg Noodles With Cannellini Beans. By mashing some of the tender beans, you thicken the sauce in this one-pot meatless meal.



Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post

3. Creamy Herbed Salmon. This is a simple enterprise: a little butter, a little garlic, a judicious amount of half-and-half and fresh herbs that coat the fish. Watch the video.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post

2. Spanish Eggs and Potatoes. Cook thinly sliced potatoes in olive oil, then drain the skillet and add eggs — all in one skillet.



Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post

1. Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. Poach chicken breasts, then make an easy pan sauce. The flavor of balsamic is assertive here, so make sure to use a good-quality vinegar. I’ve made this for years.

