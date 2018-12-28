We are closing in on the end of our first year here at Voraciously, and what a year it has been! We’ve so enjoyed bringing you all kinds of new stories, ideas and, most of all (for me, anyway), recipes. And, boy, have you enjoyed those recipes. Our top 10 most-viewed dishes cover a wide spectrum, from sweet to savory and fast to project-worthy.

While everyone else is in year-in-review mode, we thought we might as well refresh your memory with these most popular recipes, counting down to No. 1. We’d recommend getting a head start on 2019 by adding a few of these to your cooking plans in the new year.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

10. Spanish Eggs and Potatoes. This 35-minute Dinner in Minutes from deputy Food editor Bonnie S. Benwick requires just one pan. And if your resolutions for the new year include learning how to fry, here’s how to learn.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

9. Easy Chickpea Curry. It’s a hearty, crowd-pleasing vegetarian dish that is the perfect way to familiarize yourself with cooking Indian food at home.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

8. Any Fruit Cobbler. A real stunner in summer with fresh stone fruit, this Southern staple is still worth making in the winter with frozen fruit.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

7. Creamy Herbed Salmon. Fancy and fast? Believe it. You’ll want to keep this Dinner in Minutes recipe handy for stress-free entertaining.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

6. Fudgy Flourless Brownies. These rich, dark treats satisfy the gluten-free and gluten-consuming among us. They’re ready in less than an hour, too.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

5. Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. I have been making these for years, and they never fail to please. Go ahead and buy the buttermilk. The rest of the short ingredient list you probably already have on hand.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Royal Wedding Cake. This was my interpretation of the lemon elderflower cake served at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Getting pictures from readers who made it was a highlight of the year for me. So how about keeping the recipe on hand for when their baby is born? Or any other time you want to celebrate.

[A quest to find the recipe for the royal wedding cake]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

3. Better Than Takeout Fried Rice. You’ll wonder why it took you so long to start making your own fried rice once you try this winner. It’s a quick, thrifty dish for using leftovers, and you never have to cook it the same way twice. Unless you want to.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. Other trendy ingredients have surged ahead in popularity, but this 25-minute Dinner in Minutes from Bonnie will remind you why we all fell in love with balsamic vinegar in the first place.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

1. One-Pan Roast Chicken and Potatoes. This was one of the very first recipes posted on Voraciously, so it’s fitting that it was also the most read. Readers had opinions, to say the least, but I swear by this method that gives you a main course and built-in side with very little effort. The key is letting the chicken finish cooking in a switched-off oven, which guarantees the meat won’t dry out.

