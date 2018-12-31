Overview

This thick, milkshake-like recipe will put you on the right track for busy mornings: The idea is to fill separate containers with all the ingredients (except the milk) for an individual portion to keep in the freezer. In the morning, you just add milk and blend. The smoothies come out frothy and sweet from the ripe banana — no added sugar needed — and super-satisfying with almonds for extra protein and healthful fat, and fiber from whole fruit and oats.

A good breakfast sets the tone for the rest of the day, and shifting your eating pattern earlier while eating less at night has multiple benefits including heart health, blood sugar control and weight management.

MAKE AHEAD: The pack can be frozen for a month.

Ingredients

1 medium-size very ripe banana, cut into chunks

3/4 cup fresh or frozen cut fruit, such as berries, pitted cherries, mango, peaches

3 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats

3 tablespoons sliced almonds

1 1/4 cups milk of choice (whole, low-fat or plant-based milk)

Steps

Step 1

Combine the banana, fruit, oats and almonds in a lidded plastic container. Seal and freeze.

Step 2

When ready to eat, empty the contents of the container into a blender. Add the milk and blend until smooth. (Even when well blended, the smoothie will have some texture from the oats, nuts and fruit.)

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

Nutrition

Calories: 330; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 0 mg; Carbohydrates: 57 g; Dietary Fiber: 9 g; Sugars: 29 g; Protein: 8 g.