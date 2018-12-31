Overview

This takes barely a half-hour, start to finish. Whole grains keep you fuller longer, help keep your blood sugar steady and have more antioxidants and other nutrients than refined grains.

Make Ahead: The pilaf can be refrigerated for up to four days, and it can be reheated or served at room temperature.

Ingredients

3large scallions

1tablespoonextra-virgin olive oil

1cupquinoa (rinsed)

1 3⁄ 4 cupswater

1⁄ 4 teaspoonsalt

1⁄ 8 freshly ground black pepper

1⁄ 3 sliced almonds, toasted (see NOTE)

Steps

Step 1

Thinly slice the scallions, keeping the white/light-green parts and dark-green parts separate.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the white/light-green sliced scallions and cook for one minute, stirring occasionally, until they have softened.

Step 3

Add the quinoa and cook for 30 seconds, stirring, until evenly coated. Add the water and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from the heat and allow to sit and steam (covered) for five minutes, then uncover and fluff with a fork.

Step 4

Stir in the salt, pepper, almonds and sliced dark-green scallions, and serve. NOTE: Toast the almonds in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat, until fragrant and lightly browned. Cool before using.

Nutrition

Quantity: (makes 4 cups); Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 160 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 7 g.