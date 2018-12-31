Overview

This out-of-the-ordinary trio of common ingredients is made supremely tasty with an easy sprinkle of spices.

It’s a simple way to get more vegetables into your life. Serve hot, alongside rotisserie chicken one night; topped with fried egg on another night; and at room temperature, as a snack with hummus.

Ingredients

2tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1⁄ 2 teaspoonpaprika (sweet)

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt

1⁄ 4 teaspoonground cumin

1⁄ 4 teaspoongranulated garlic (garlic powder)

1⁄ 2 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4cupscauliflower florets (one 12-ounce package) cut further as needed into one-inch florets

3large carrots, scrubbed well and cut on the diagonal into one-inch long pieces, thicker pieces halved lengthwise

1medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into 2-by-1-inch pieces

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, if desired (for easy cleanup).

Step 2

Whisk together the oil, paprika, salt, cumin, garlic and pepper in a mixing bowl. Add the vegetables and toss to coat.

Step 3

Spread them out on the baking sheet; roast (middle rack) for about 20 minutes, stirring once or twice, until they are tender and browned in spots.

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

Nutrition

Calories: 120; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 360 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 3 g.