Overview
This out-of-the-ordinary trio of common ingredients is made supremely tasty with an easy sprinkle of spices.
It’s a simple way to get more vegetables into your life. Serve hot, alongside rotisserie chicken one night; topped with fried egg on another night; and at room temperature, as a snack with hummus.
Ingredients
2tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil
1⁄2teaspoonpaprika (sweet)
1⁄2teaspoonsalt
1⁄4teaspoonground cumin
1⁄4teaspoongranulated garlic (garlic powder)
1⁄21/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4cupscauliflower florets (one 12-ounce package) cut further as needed into one-inch florets
3large carrots, scrubbed well and cut on the diagonal into one-inch long pieces, thicker pieces halved lengthwise
1medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into 2-by-1-inch pieces
Steps
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, if desired (for easy cleanup).
Step 2
Whisk together the oil, paprika, salt, cumin, garlic and pepper in a mixing bowl. Add the vegetables and toss to coat.
Step 3
Spread them out on the baking sheet; roast (middle rack) for about 20 minutes, stirring once or twice, until they are tender and browned in spots.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Nutrition
Calories: 120; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 360 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 3 g.