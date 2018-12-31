Overview

This feel-good comfort food is powered by plant protein, chock-full of vegetables, and it incorporates whole-grain pasta. Make a pot of it on a weekend to have at your fingertips in the refrigerator for busy weeknights.

MAKE AHEAD: The dish can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large or 2 medium zucchini (about 12 ounces total), quartered lengthwise and then cut into 1/2-inch chunks

15 ounces canned, low-sodium cannellini beans

14 1/2 ounces canned, no-salt-added diced tomatoes and their juices

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup dried whole-wheat elbow macaroni or other similarly shaped pasta

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Steps

Step 1

Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onion and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, just until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more.

Step 2

Meanwhile, coarsely chop the zucchini.

Step 3

Drain and rinse the beans, then add to the pot along with the tomatoes and their juices, the broth, salt and pepper. Once the mixture begins to bubble at the edges, stir in the zucchini and pasta. Once the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat to medium and cook for about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender (if the pasta is thicker than elbow macaroni, it may need a few more minutes).

Step 4

Serve hot, topped with the cheese.

Adapted from “Weeknight Wonders: Delicious, Healthy Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less,” by Ellie Krieger (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2013).

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 280; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 490 mg; Carbohydrates: 35 g; Dietary Fiber: 8 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 14 g.