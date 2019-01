Overview

The frittata di riso may have been born of Italians’ ability to repurpose leftovers in admirable ways, but in this recipe you’ll cook arborio rice so the grains are plump and moist. As it happens, using fresh rice makes for a soft and tender omelet that has just a bit more body to it than if you used eggs alone.

[Stock your kitchen with the Dinner in Minutes Pantry for stress-free weeknight cooking]

You could toss in several add-ins, such as grated Parm; chopped parsley or spinach; diced zucchini; bits of ham; even pine nuts. But we like the simplicity of this pantry-friendly dish, because it calls for so few ingredients and costs so little per serving.

Serve with a salad of bitter greens.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

Ingredients

1/2 cup uncooked arborio rice

Kosher salt

4 large eggs

1 medium shallot

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Freshly ground black pepper

Paprika (sweet or hot)

Sriracha or other hot sauce (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Place the rice in a medium saucepan. Add a generous pinch of salt and enough water to cover by 2 or 3 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium; cook for 15 minutes or just until the rice is tender and plumped. (Taste a few grains of the rice to test doneness.) Drain through a fine-mesh strainer, discarding the cooking water.

Step 2

Meanwhile, use a fork to whisk the eggs in a liquid measuring cup until they are almost frothy — a well-blended yellow. Peel and mince the shallot.

Step 3

Melt the butter in an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot and cook for about 2 minutes, until softened but not browned. Stir in the just-cooked rice, spreading it to cover the bottom of the pan.

Step 4

Pour the eggs evenly over the rice. Cook just until they begin to firm up around the edges. Season lightly with salt and a generous amount of pepper.

Step 5

Cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the eggy surface has just set. Watch closely so you don’t overcook; reduce the heat if the edges start to get browned. The frittata should look light and fluffy.

Step 6

Sprinkle lightly with the paprika. Cut into wide wedges and serve right away, with a drizzle of Sriracha or other hot sauce, if desired.

Based on a recipe from TheIndependent.com.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Click here for a printable version of the Dinner in Minutes Pantry list.

Want more Dinner in Minutes recipes? Click here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 3; Calories: 290; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 270 mg; Sodium: 260 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 11 g.