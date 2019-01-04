Overview

Food writer Joy Manning keeps this recipe’s ingredients on hand so she can make this comfort-food pasta anytime.

Ingredients

1tablespoonunsalted butter

1⁄ 2 medium onion, cut into small dice (1/2 cup)

1tablespoontomato paste

1clove garlic, minced

1⁄ 4 teaspoonsalt, plus more for the pasta cooking water

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsugar

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

One 14.5-ounce can crushed or diced tomatoes, and their juices

2tablespoonssour cream (may substitute cream cheese, heavy cream or half-and-half)

1pounddried penne pasta

1ouncepecorino Romano cheese, grated for serving

Steps

Step 1

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onion; cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until the onion softens and becomes translucent. Add the tomato paste, garlic, salt, sugar and crushed red pepper flakes; cook for about 1 minute, until the garlic becomes fragrant. Add the tomatoes; once the mixture begins to bubble at the edges, partially cover and cook for about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Reduce the heat to low, then stir in the sour cream until well blended. Keep warm over low heat.

Step 2

Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the pasta; cook for 2 minutes less than the package directions indicate (to al dente consistency). Before draining the pasta, reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Return the drained pasta to the pot.

Step 3

Pour the warm sauce over the pasta and toss to coat, then add 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water, stirring to incorporate. Cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring and adding some or all the remaining pasta cooking water, as needed, to achieve the sauce consistency you prefer.

Step 4

Divide among individual bowls. Top each portion with grated cheese, and serve hot.

From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick and Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 6 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 370; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 410 mg; Carbohydrates: 66 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 13 g.