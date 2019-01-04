Overview

Consider this recipe a weapon in the fight against food waste, because it will take in almost any vegetables overstaying their welcome in your crisper. Replace the mushrooms, kale and onion here with about 3 cups of whatever ingredients you need to use up.

You can also toss in any type of cheese you have instead of the pecorino.

Make Ahead: Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

1⁄ 4 cupextra-virgin olive oil

5ouncesred potatoes, cut into small dice (unpeeled; 1 cup)

1⁄ 2 medium onion, cut into small dice

2large kale leaves, leaves and stems separated and each finely chopped

3ouncessliced button mushrooms (1 1/2 cups)

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt

1clove garlic, minced

1⁄ 4 teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

1ouncepecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (1/4 cup)

4large eggs, beaten

Steps

Step 1

Position a rack about 4 inches from the broiler element in your oven; preheat your broiler.

Step 2

Add half the oil to a well-seasoned 8-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes; partially cover and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until they are just starting to soften and brown. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, the onion, kale stems, mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon salt, stirring to coat. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Add the kale leaves and cook for 1 minute, or until just wilted.

Step 3

Stir the garlic, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, the pepper and half the cheese into the eggs. Pour that mixture over the vegetables in the skillet and stir briefly to incorporate. Reduce the heat to medium; cook, undisturbed, for about 5 minutes, until the edges appear set. Scatter the other half of the pecorino on top of the frittata.

Step 4

Transfer the skillet to the oven rack; cook for 3 to 5 minutes, rotating for even browning, until the frittata is cooked through and browned on top. Watch closely so the frittata does not burn.

Step 5

Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing and eating.

From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick and Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 270; Total Fat: 21 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 195 mg; Sodium: 480 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 11 g.