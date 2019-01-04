Overview

Whole-wheat flour adds fiber and a nutty flavor, but you could use all bread flour or even all-purpose for this pizza dough. The fennel seed is optional, but it suggests sausage in such a way that makes this meatless meal seem more substantial.

It’s helpful to use a pizza stone, but a rimless or overturned rimmed baking sheet can work.

Make Ahead: The pizza dough needs to rise in the refrigerator overnight. Leftover pizza can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Ingredients

2cupsbread flour (may substitute all-purpose flour), plus more for rolling

1 1⁄ 2 cupswhole-wheat flour

2 1⁄ 4 teaspoons(1 packet) instant dried yeast

1teaspoonsalt, plus more as needed

1teaspoonsugar

1 1⁄ 2 cupswarm water

1tablespoonextra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the container

Cornmeal, for dusting

3⁄ 4 cuppureed canned tomatoes

1⁄ 4 cupdiced onion

1cupsliced button mushrooms

1cupstemmed, chopped kale leaves

1⁄ 4 teaspoonfennel seed (optional)

3ouncesmozzarella cheese, grated (about 3/4 cup)

2ouncessharp cheddar, grated (about 1/2 cup)

Steps

Step 1

Combine the bread flour, whole-wheat flour, yeast, salt and sugar in a food processor. Pulse a few times to mix. With the motor running, gradually add the warm water and oil. Continue processing until a ball of dough forms. (It’s okay if some dough sticks around the edges.) The dough will be sticky at this point.

Step 2

Grease the inside of a large, lidded container with a little oil, then transfer the dough to the container. Cover and let the dough rise in the refrigerator overnight.

Step 3

About an hour before you want to make pizza, place your pizza stone on the middle oven rack; preheat to 500 degrees. Also, remove the dough from the refrigerator. Divide the dough in half (about 14 ounces each). Put one dough portion in a zip-top freezer bag and store in the freezer for another time. Form the other half into a ball and return it to the lidded container and leave it on the counter.

Step 4

Dust the work surface and your rolling pin with flour. Place the ball of dough on the counter; roll it out into a 12- to 14-inch round. Dust a pizza peel with cornmeal, and place the dough round on top. (If you aren’t using a pizza stone, assemble the pizza directly on a rimless baking sheet that has been lightly dusted with cornmeal.)

Step 5

Spread the tomato sauce on the round of dough, then season it lightly with salt. Scatter the onion, mushrooms, kale leaves and fennel seed evenly over the surface. Top with the grated mozzarella and cheddar.

Step 6

Place the tip of the pizza peel toward the back of the pizza stone; use a fast, confident yanking motion to slide the pizza onto the stone. (Or place the baking sheet into the oven, at this point.) Bake for 15 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and starting to brown and the crust is crisp. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.

From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Andrew Sikkenga; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 240; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 350 mg; Carbohydrates: 32 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 11 g.