Cooler temperatures, even if only a faint whisper of them, tend to make us crave something warm and comforting. Thankfully, dumplings — the doughy, fluffy kind as opposed to pasta-enclosed stuffed types — are fairly simple to make.

You’ll mix together a dough that has a bit more in common with a batter: It’ll be slightly sticky and scoop-able. Then you’ll cook them in either a flavored base (stew, soup, etc.) or water until tender. Perhaps best of all, these dumplings reheat well, so you’ll have plenty of warming meals to come.

Pumpkin Dumplings With Bacon and Radicchio, above. Canned pumpkin isn’t just for the autumn months. Here you’ll use it to make gluten-free dumplings that are simmered in water and then added to a mix of radicchio and bacon. If gluten isn’t an issue for you, then you can use all-purpose flour.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Tomato Stew With Basil Dumplings. The stew is a little sweet and a little sour, providing plenty of flavor to the dumplings that you’ll cook right in the same pot.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Sweet Potato Dumplings and Spinach Gratin. This is a side dish that we’ve definitely eaten as a main. You can be flexible with the ingredients and use other greens and cheese; it’s also easy to make vegetarian. For something a little meatier, go for beef stew with sweet potato dumplings.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Peas + Parm. Macaroni and cheese, but made grown up with little dumplings and plenty of green peas.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Classic Matzoh Balls. We’re stretching our doughy definition above to include these classics, because they’re so comforting and so easy to make. Serve them in a simple chicken stock or add them to homemade or store-bought chicken soup.

More from Voraciously:

The gift of a simple rice frittata, for low-energy days in the kitchen

This fast, no-knead focaccia is a gateway into the world of baking bread

This is how to reboot your eating without resorting to a fad diet