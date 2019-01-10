The words “chicken soup” have a way of conjuring up lots of feelings — comfort, nourishment, warmth, motivation in a distinctly ’90s way. We’re here to tack on a few other associations: ease and versatility.

A look through our recipe archives reveals chicken soups from many types of cuisines, each soothing in its own way. Here are a few we’ve enjoyed recently:

Nana’s Fideo and Chicken Soup, above. This tomato-based, mellow soup comes together quickly, provided you have chicken broth and cooked chicken on hand. It’s best the day it’s made, and goes very well with a toasted sandwich.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken Soup With Benefits. Have an hour and change to spare? Invest it in this recipe, and you’ll be rewarded with a golden chicken broth, flavorful chicken (with leftovers!) and crispy fried chicken skin, plus chicken fat that you can freeze and use in future recipes. Do this on a weekend, as the broth tastes even better if you let it cool and rest in the refrigerator overnight before straining.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup. Corn tortillas are softened and blended into this soup, making it creamy without the need for actual cream. (But you can also add half-and-half, if you want.) The soup has a few other surprises that lend balance and depth. Best of all, it’s ready in just about 30 minutes.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Creamy Greek Noodle Soup. Here’s another way to make your soup creamy: with a mixture of egg and lemon juice. The result is something bright, light and satisfying.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Spicy Lemon Grass Soup (Tom Yum Gai). This soup is flavored with lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal and Thai chile paste (nam prik pao). It might require a trip to an Asian market or a few online grocery purchases to pull off, but you can make a version with our suggested substitutes as well.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken Posole Verde. Featuring a flavorful base of tomatillos, onions, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro and toasted pumpkin seeds.

