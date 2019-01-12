We see you stockpiling eggs, milk and white bread in advance of snowy forecasts, and we are here for it — a snow day does seem like the perfect time to take it slow and make lots of French toast.

Yes, dude taking his arm to the shelf of canned soup and swiping them all into your shopping cart as if your life depends on it, we saw you, too. But we’re here to help you see beyond the piles of bread and cans of Campbell’s.

[Curl up with a warm bowl of quick, satisfying and seasonal soup]

First of all, some of us think you should ignore the impressively low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and watch “Snow Day.” After you do that, since the run time is only about an hour and half and therefore not a big investment of time, you might make one or more of these snow day-approved recipes.

Let’s start with a few projects to keep you occupied:

Peach Melba Shortbread Bars, above. You’re happy that it’s snowing but deep down you’re still a little bummed that it’s January and winter and dreary and gray. We get it. Brighten up the room with a batch of these jam-topped bars. They require just one bowl and about 20 minutes to pull off, making them pretty low-lift as far as projects go. Plus, you can use any sweet preserve you might have: Guava, strawberry, blueberry, grape, rhubarb, you name it. And if you don’t have almonds, top the bars with nearly any nut or seed that’s hanging out in your pantry or freezer.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

No-Knead Pizza Dough. It’s not delivery, it’s pizza dough that you made on a snowy day, used some to turn into cast-iron pizza the next day, and froze the rest to have on hand for future nights when only pizza will do. You’re so forward thinking.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cheesy French Toast Pitas. You’ve been keeping up with your Dinner in Minutes pantry, haven’t you? Good! Because that means you’ve got the ingredients on hand to make these cheesy, savory, stuffed pitas. Other cool-weather recipes we’re eyeing: Spanish Eggs and Potatoes; Warm Potato and Almond Soup; and 30-Minute Spaghetti and Meatballs.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Chickpea Tikka Masala. You could make batches upon batches of chili, or you could make this spicy, vegan riff on the British-Indian staple, chicken tikka masala. Serve it with flatbread and/or rice.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

All-Purpose Muffins. If you’re the type who bakes up batches of muffins and gives them out to neighbors as a bribe for shoveling your sidewalk, then have we got a recipe for you. In their most basic form, these tender nubs require just seven ingredients; but if you’ve got a few pantry items on hand (dried fruit, chocolate chips, nuts, poppy seeds, etc.), then you can customize to your heart’s content. Take a cue from our Instapals.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Salted Cardamom Drinking Chocolate. Thick, creamy and spiked with cardamom, this warming beverage has a little secret: It’s dairy-free. (It also happens to be lovely spiked with Chacho, a jalapeño-infused cane spirit, but we leave that line of experimenting up to you.)

More from Voraciously:

Easy chicken soup recipes from around the world

Cuban beans and rice brings together two pantry staples in one perfect pot of comfort

Doughy dumplings are the comfort food we’re craving right now