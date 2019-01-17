Whether you mail-order them by the box, pick up bagfuls at the grocery store or pluck them from a tree, citrus in all its forms presents a delightful ingredient to cook with — especially, for residents of cooler climates, in the winter. Here are a few tried-and-true ways to use oranges, clementines, grapefruit and more.

Fresh Orange Pork Tenderloin, above. This Dorie Greenspan recipe presents a fresh take on pork tenderloin, with a simple, slightly sweet orange-scented sauce infused with cardamom. Serve with rice or boiled potatoes.



Chicken Thighs With Mustard-Orange Sauce. If you’ve got fresh tangerine juice, use it instead of orange to create an even zippier sauce.



Iron Skillet Shrimp With Grapefruit. This may technically be a salad, but it’s got a balanced ratio of plump and juicy shrimp to salad greens, meaning we’d eat this for lunch or dinner in a heartbeat. (Especially if we had a square of warm corn bread.)



Black-Eyed Peas With Oranges and Chipotle. In case you didn’t now, oranges and chipotles en adobo were practically made for each other. Add lots of black-eyed peas and a mustard-spiked dressing into the mix, and you’ve got yourself a bean salad to look forward to.



Oranges With Mint-Infused Honey and Pistachios. A beautiful, fresh and simple dessert that’ll teach you the power of infusing honey with herbs.



Dorie Greenspan’s Mediterranean Yogurt Cake. This is a very basic cake, but one very important detail makes it extraordinary: You’ll use your fingers to rub clementine zest into granulated sugar, until the sugar is moist and aromatic. This releasing of the zest’s oils helps flavor the cake throughout. Another citrusy winner: Orange-Scented Olive Oil Cake.



Sunrise Granita. Even if it’s cold out, this sunny, frozen dessert is still a winner. A little bit of coconut milk keeps the texture from being overly icy and lends a lovely flavor to the pomegranate and orange juice mixture.



Blood Orange and Bourbon Boulevardier. The perfect combination of sweet, bitter and boozy.

