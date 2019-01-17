Overview

If you can’t find a local, minimally refined sunflower oil, which gives this soup a rich, buttery flavor without dairy, you could use butter or olive oil.

In testing, we found that using a lighter-colored broth works best for this recipe.

Fry some small cubes of fresh bread for croutons and serve it with a green salad to make this soup a meal.

Ingredients

1⁄ 4 cuplightly refined, expeller-pressed sunflower olive oil, plus more for serving

2medium onions, chopped (about 2 cups)

1rib celery, chopped

2cloves garlic, chopped

1poundYukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped

1medium celery root (celeriac), peeled and chopped (about 3 cups)

8cupslow-sodium chicken or vegetable broth (see OVERVIEW)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2tablespoonschopped chives, for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onions and celery; cook for about 8 minutes, until softened but not browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Step 2

Add the potatoes, celery root and broth. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low, partially cove rand cook for about 45 minutes, until the celery root is very tender when you test it with a fork. Turn off the heat.

Step 3

Remove the center knob of your blender lid and place a paper towel loosely over the opening to avoid splash-ups. Working in batches, puree the soup in the blender until smooth. Taste, and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Serve each portion hot, drizzled generously with more oil, then garnish with chives.

From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Andy Sikkenga; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Chicken broth was used for the nutritional analysis.

Nutrition

Calories: 200; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 110 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 6 g.