Overview
This dressing is more complex with the fragrant, earthy sunflower oil as its base, but you could substitute another flavorful oil, such as extra-virgin olive or walnut oil, with great results. Dried herbs work well in a dressing you plan to keep around a few days. If you prefer fresh herbs, use at least 1 tablespoon of any soft herb.
MAKE AHEAD: The vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Ingredients
1⁄3cupunrefined, expeller-pressed sunflower oil
1tablespoonwhite balsamic vinegar
1tablespoonwhite wine vinegar
1tablespoonminced shallot
2teaspoonssour cream
1⁄4teaspoondried basil
1⁄4teaspoondried oregano
1⁄4teaspoonsalt
Freshly ground black pepper
Steps
Step 1
Combine the oil, both vinegars, shallot, sour cream, dried basil and oregano, salt and a pinch of the pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid.
Step 2
Seal and shake vigorously to form an emulsified vinaigrette. (Alternatively, whisk in a mixing bowl or puree in a food processor.)
Step 3
Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.
From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.
Nutrition
Calories: 170; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 150 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 1 g; Protein: 0 g.