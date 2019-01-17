Overview

This dressing is more complex with the fragrant, earthy sunflower oil as its base, but you could substitute another flavorful oil, such as extra-virgin olive or walnut oil, with great results. Dried herbs work well in a dressing you plan to keep around a few days. If you prefer fresh herbs, use at least 1 tablespoon of any soft herb.

MAKE AHEAD: The vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

1⁄ 3 cupunrefined, expeller-pressed sunflower oil

1tablespoonwhite balsamic vinegar

1tablespoonwhite wine vinegar

1tablespoonminced shallot

2teaspoonssour cream

1⁄ 4 teaspoondried basil

1⁄ 4 teaspoondried oregano

1⁄ 4 teaspoonsalt

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps

Step 1

Combine the oil, both vinegars, shallot, sour cream, dried basil and oregano, salt and a pinch of the pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Step 2

Seal and shake vigorously to form an emulsified vinaigrette. (Alternatively, whisk in a mixing bowl or puree in a food processor.)

Step 3

Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.

From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 170; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 150 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 1 g; Protein: 0 g.