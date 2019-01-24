You probably don’t need us to tell you that eggs are an excellent ingredient to keep on hand for super-quick meals. But we’re going to anyway. If you’ve got eggs in your refrigerator, you’ve got a versatile protein that can be used to make a low-lift, fast and delicious dinner.

Here are a few recipes from our archives that we turn to when we’re in need of maximum flavor with minimum effort.

Banh Mi Scrambled Eggs, above. The most work you do for this recipe is thinly slicing carrots and cucumbers then dropping them into a bowl of rice vinegar, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, etc. After that, it’s just scrambling a few eggs and topping them with those lightly pickled vegetables. Serve it with crusty bread or alongside a scoop of rice.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Stir-Fried Ground Lamb and Eggs. Maybe you’re the type who likes to keep ground lamb around? If so, here’s a prime example of how a few ingredients — lamb, onion, spices, herbs and eggs — combine to make something extraordinary. It’s ready in 25 minutes or less.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Noodle Frittata. Is this the year of the frittata? If you look at our most recently published recipes, you might think that. Here’s one more to add to your routine, with pasta for heft and tomato paste for punch.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chickpea Omelet. No offense to perfect omelets, but on a weeknight where we really can’t be bothered to continually stir and scrape, a fluffy and thick version of the dish, such as this one with chickpea flour, is the ideal.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Eggs in a Hole With Frisee Salad. A little retro, a little French and a lot of fun. This fried egg meets toast meets fancy salad makes a nice brunch dish, too.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Fried Eggs in Bread Crumbs. This is literally as easy as frying bread crumbs in oil with a few eggs cracked over top. After the eggs are cooked as you like, you’ll slide them onto a plate, pour a little vinegar (red wine, balsamic, sherry or whatever you have) into the pan and swirl until it sizzles, then pour that over the eggs.

