So you’ve almost made it all the way through Dry January. Way to go! How are you feeling? Refreshed? More flush with cash? Like you could do this a little longer?

Whether you want to close out the month with a bang, continue your streak into February or just temper your booze intake going forward, here are five recipes from our archives that give nonalcoholic beverages a good name.

Orange Honey Ginger Ale, above. Loads of fresh ginger combined with freshly squeezed orange juice helps make for an aromatic, refreshing riff on the typical canned soda. You’ll have lots of flavored syrup, which can keep in the refrigerator for up to two months, for whenever the craving strikes.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder/The Washington Post)

Use Your Illusion. This is another beverage for fans of ginger. Here, ginger beer is combined with an equally flavorful shrub made with apple cider vinegar, honey and rosemary.

[Forget Dry January. We need better nonalcoholic cocktails every month of the year.]



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Summer Fruit Punch (Kompot). Don’t be fooled by the name. Using frozen fruit or fresh fruit available year-round at the grocery store means you can enjoy this Russian beverage any time you please.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Rhubarb Rickeys. Vivid flavor and color are the hallmarks of this adaptation of the lime rickey.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sangrita de Fruta. While normally served as a chaser with tequila, you can enjoy this refreshing concoction on its own, too.

More from Voraciously:

This rich homemade hot chocolate is the ultimate snow day treat

The best recipes to try with your new kitchen tools

How to make your best pot of chili