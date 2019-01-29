Overview

Besides its supporting role in the making of Vegan Strombolis, this vegan cheese is good dotted on top of a pizza, in baked pastas and simply spread on a piece of toast.

The tofu you use makes a difference — if you can find a locally made one, it will typically be fresher and yield a better-tasting final product.

Make Ahead: The tofu ricotta can be refrigerated for up to one week.

Ingredients

14 ounces (1 block) firm or extra-firm tofu, drained

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Steps

Step 1

Combine the tofu, both oils, the vinegar, salt and pepper in a food processor; puree until smooth.

Step 2

Use right away, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to one week.

From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Andy Sikkenga; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

The nutritional analysis is based on a 1/4-cup serving.

Nutrition

Calories: 130; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 230 mg; Carbohydrates: 1 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 9 g; Protein: 4 g.