It’s impossible to beat the colorful array of summer when it comes to produce. By comparison, it makes every other season look practically drab. Still, winter has its bright spots, namely orange. Now’s the time to revel in citrus, winter squash, carrots and, of course, sweet potatoes.

Arguably more interesting than their white counterparts, sweet potatoes are versatile enough to go from sweet to spicy and meltingly soft to crisp around the edges. Enjoying a sweet potato is as easy as popping it in the oven to roast, but if you want to go above and beyond with a preparation that’s new to you, here are some options from our archives:

Warm Sweet Potato Salad With Chorizo, above. Forget a bed of greens. This winter salad is hearty, sweet and spicy. With a fried egg or two on top, it can easily be transformed into a meal.



Sumac Sweet Potato Fries. This recipe for oven-baked fries comes from chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi. We promise the dish is worth snagging a jar of sumac, which adds an addictive sour taste that pairs nicely with the sweet potato.

Poblano, Sweet Potato and Mushroom Fajitas. You can get a restaurant-style fajita sizzle at home by using a sheet pan and your oven. This plant-based meal gets an extra boost with a spicy avocado crema you’re going to want to start putting on everything.

Pot Roast With Kimchi + Sweet Potatoes. This slow-roasted dish (reserve three hours of time for the oven) would be just the thing to make over the weekend and enjoy during the week.



Stir-Fried Sweet Potato and Pork. The goal here is to leave the sweet potato with just a little crunch and some crisped edges. High heat and sharply cut pieces help you achieve those things.

