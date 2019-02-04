Searching for easy breakfast ideas? We’re here to help with this selection of mostly healthful recipes that are good as written but easily adapted to your particular diet and pantry staples. Best of all, they can each be made ahead of time, making breakfast on a busy morning that much simpler.

Granola Wedges, above. Chewy and a little crunchy, these wedges are easy to play around with. Instead of sunflower or pumpkin seeds, try chopped raw cashews, almonds and walnuts. No puffed brown rice? Any puffed cereal (millet, corn, etc.) would do. We used a mix of dried apricots, golden raisins and sour cherries, but you do you. It’s best to store these in the refrigerator, or they may begin to resemble plain ol’ granola.



Chewy Cranberry, Millet and Pistachio Bars. While we’re on the bar and puffed cereal train, give these chewy Rice Krispies Treat-like concoctions a try. They’re sticky, salty and a little nutty, with a subtle sweetness from brown rice syrup.



Steel-Cut Oats With Kimchi. If you don’t make savory oatmeal, do you even oatmeal? Here’s a basic broth-based recipe, made in an Instant Pot, with several suggested toppings that can be made ahead (minus that lovely fried egg). If you don’t have an Instant Pot, you can make the oats in a slow cooker or on the stove.



Mushroom and Cauliflower Frittata. Baked egg dishes of many sorts make wonderful breakfasts, of course. We’re partial to the frittata for its versatility and ability to be eaten at any temperature. You could also make it mini or try your hand at the even simpler egg muffin.



Breakfast Smoothie Pack. Mix together the ingredients that will go in your smoothie, freeze them in individual containers, then add liquid and blend for a quick breakfast. We recommend banana for creaminess, plus any other fruit you’d like (berries, sliced mango and peach, etc.) and several tablespoons of rolled oats and sliced almonds, for fiber and protein.



Garlic-Rosemary White Bean Toasts. This recipe was meant to be served as an appetizer, but have you tried having beans for breakfast lately? You should: They’re full of protein, inexpensive and easy to make into something tasty, such as this mash with olive oil, rosemary and lemon juice. Keep it in your refrigerator for several days; spread it on toast, flatbreads and flour tortillas.



Apple Cider Muesli. Soak oats overnight in a little liquid and they become soft but not mushy. This recipe calls for apple cider or kombucha, but you can use any liquid you like, including milk, juice and even water. Top it with plenty of crunchy things (nuts, seeds, toasted coconut) and/or something creamy (yogurt) in the morning.

