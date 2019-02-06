Overview
These are sweet, delicate five-ingredient cookies, akin to the meltaway kind made with confectioners’ sugar.
Ingredients
1/2 cup store-bought or homemade ghee, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup flour
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
Steps
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner.
Step 2
Stir together the ghee and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl until well blended, then add the flour, confectioners’ sugar and salt, stirring to form a soft dough. Divide into 20 equal portions, rolling each one into a ball and placing it on the baking sheet as you work. Space the balls at least 1 inch apart.
Step 3
Bake (middle rack) for 10 to 12 minutes, or just until set, showing no signs of brown around the edges. The color of the biscuits will be pale.
Step 4
Cool completely on the pan before serving or storing.
Adapted from a recipe obtained by Padmasree Vardaraj, of Chennai, India.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick and Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.
The nutritional analysis is per biscuit (cookie).
Nutrition
Calories: 100; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 30 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 0 g.