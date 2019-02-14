Craving Thai food? Yeah, same. Slurping our way through Tom Yum Gai and a silky, coconut milk-enriched version, only made us crave more of the spicy, bright and tangy flavors the cuisine highlights so well. So we dug through our archives to find a few simple Thai and Thai-inspired recipes to help satisfy that craving.

Sticky Thai Chicken, above. The sauce is a punchy mix of peppers, ginger, lime juice, fish sauce and brown sugar. Serve with plenty of rice to sop up the extra.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Thai Red Curry Pork. A saucy blend of brown sugar, fish sauce, coconut milk and red curry paste. Serve with rice.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Drunken Spaghetti With Shrimp (Spaghetti Khii Mao). An Americanized version of the traditional drunken noodles, with roots in 1960s Thailand. The recipe calls for sweet soy sauce (sometimes called kecap manis), available at Asian markets; if you can’t find it, substitute with equal parts molasses and low-sodium soy sauce.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Coconut Rice and Thai Beef. Head to the refrigerated section for the chilled coconut in a carton; it will lend its lighter flavors to the rice without weighing it down like the canned stuff.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Thai Red Curry With Lentils and Tofu. Here’s another use for your red curry paste — in a slimmed-down curry packed with crunchy vegetables and tender tofu.

