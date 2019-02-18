Casseroles have a way of conjuring both comfort and retro ways with cream of mushroom soup. Here to bridge that gap are these recipes from our archives: They’re satisfying, creamy (though not all cream-filled!), and comforting, but they feature flavors and cooking methods slightly more modern than the days of yore.

Mushroom and Rice Casserole (Cazuela de Arroz con Hongos), above. Brown or white rice get a nice silky cloak of crema, queso fresco and sauteed mushrooms. Leftovers reheat very well in the microwave for a warming office lunch.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish. Chicken pot pie meats Tater-Tot-topped hotdish in this incredibly satisfying and just a little retro recipe from food blogger, cookbook author and Food Network television host Molly Yeh. Some of us liked it as is, but some of us liked it even more served with ketchup, as recommended in the original recipe. Search within yourself to decide which option is best for you.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Bean and Winter Squash Gratin. This vegan dish is wonderfully creamy thanks to the squash and beans. A crispy topping of fresh bread crumbs drizzled in oil is the icing on the cake.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Sausage and Sweet Potato Pie. Your favorite sausage, a healthy dose of milk and just a few spices lend the base to this comforting dish, while simple mashed sweet potatoes provide a colorful topping. Serve with something green.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cod and Corn Chowder Pie. Tastes like chowder but eats like casserole, with plenty of crunch from lots of panko bread crumbs sprinkled on top.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Lemon Chicken and Rice Casserole. A milk- and chicken-broth-based sauce surrounds cooked rice, shredded chicken and chopped kale or spinach. The whole thing gets a nice lift from half a cup of lemon juice.

