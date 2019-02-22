On Thursday, presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) sat down for lunch with Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia’s, a soul food restaurant in New York’s Harlem neighborhood. She ordered the chicken and waffles. He ordered bananas and toast. Like so many other things related to candidates eating, it triggered a Twitter outrage cycle. Let’s examine, shall we?

The instigator: Dave Evans, a political reporter for WABC-TV in New York tweeted a now-deleted picture of the meeting with the caption: “Chicken & waffles. Seriously? For Kamala D. Harris & toast & bananas for [Sharpton].” It was the “Seriously?” that set people off. The responses fell into the following categories:

What’s wrong with chicken and waffles? Nothing! Especially not at a place like Sylvia’s, a popular soul food restaurant where many people have praised the dish in online reviews. Chicken and waffles are exactly the kind of thing that anyone would be enthusiastic to order in such a restaurant. That’s why Evans’s tweet confused some people.

You do realize she is eating at Sylvia's in Harlem? They serve Southern Cooking and are famous for it. What is she supposed to eat there other than Southern Cooking which means things like oh I don't know -- chicken and waffles. #SMH — Kim (@dancermom2) February 21, 2019

It wasn’t even that she was eating the dish incorrectly, like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) was accused of doing in an incident earlier this month. (Yes, this is the second chicken and waffles-related incident on the campaign trail so far.) Gillibrand was mocked — some would say unfairly so — for eating the chicken from her chicken and waffles with a knife and fork. When she noticed that other diners in the South Carolina restaurant were eating the chicken with their hands, she asked the restaurant’s owner how to eat it, and then ate the rest with her hands. New York Magazine columnist Frank Rich piled on, tweeting, “Is there anything Gillibrand has done that is not contrived and opportunistic?”

[Why some African Americans are questioning Kamala Harris’s blackness]

But no one was quibbling about how Harris ate her chicken. People wondered if perhaps Evans, who is white, didn’t know what chicken and waffles was.

You’re a reporter in NYC and you don’t know why a person eating in an iconic Harlem restaurant would order chicken and waffles? pic.twitter.com/8UnLtMvmPf — raymagnetic (@raymagnetic) February 21, 2019

when a white dude discovers you can eat chicken and waffles in the same meal — SAINT TÖAD KSC ONLY VOTES FOR DEMOCRATS 🏺 (@sainttoad) February 21, 2019

Wait, was that tweet racist? But other people on Twitter read between the lines of Evans’s tweet — which quickly succumbed to the ratio before he deleted it — and inferred that he was contrasting Harris’s choice of meal with Sharpton’s to make a statement about her sincerity. Harris is half black and half Indian. She ordered a dish that has historical significance to African Americans in the South, while civil rights activist Sharpton ordered something more mundane. Sharpton has spent recent years on a strict diet for his health — some reports say he is a vegan, though he has said he eats fish in previous interviews. Some people saw the tweet as questioning Harris’s blackness, which has been a recurring thread in questions asked of her on the trail.

Holy crap, Reverend Al Sharpton is vegan, so toast and bananas are what he'd eat. Are you saying all black people eat Chicken and Waffles? Or are you questioning the blackness of Kamala Harris?



And what exactly gives you the right to question anyone's blackness, Dave? — ⓕ (@effdot) February 21, 2019

By any chance was this in an historically black neighborhood with a legendary chicken and waffles spot? Because I’d hate to think that you were getting offended on black people’s behalf. — Kaitlin Byrd (@GothamGirlBlue) February 21, 2019

“I’m black, and I’m proud of being black. I was born black. I will die black,” she said on a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, to hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. “I’m not going to make excuses for anybody because they don’t understand.”

Wait, was that tweet sexist? It’s not entirely fair to say we don’t scrutinize male candidates’ food choices on the trail: People made fun of President Bill Clinton’s love of McDonald’s, and mocked John Kasich for eating pizza with a knife and fork. Philadelphians were horrified when John F. Kerry asked for Swiss cheese on a cheesesteak, and Mississippians were dubious about Mitt Romney’s claim that he ate cheesy grits.

But women on the campaign trail seem to face additional criticism for what they eat. That’s especially true in this case, because Harris wasn’t even doing anything wrong, unlike some of the aforementioned male candidates. She was just enjoying a delicious dish in a famous restaurant.

Chicken and waffles is amazing. Either you don’t know the glory that is chicken and waffles or you are criticizing a woman for eating what she wants. Neither is acceptable. — Nica (@Neems260) February 21, 2019

Is eating chicken and waffles “pandering?” That’s the other uncharitable read on Evans’s tweet, and one that Harris’s supporters did not take kindly to. It takes the premise of “questioning her blackness” into far more cynical territory, saying that her choice of meal was a calculated attempt to woo black voters and ingratiate herself further into that community.

It seems like you're saying that she's pandering by having "black food". Is that it?



But criticizing anyone for having chicken and waffles just shows you're a monster. — Tom Weinstein (@TomWeinstein1) February 21, 2019

There is literally nothing a presidential candidate can eat without being accused of pandering. https://t.co/1AkGZiBBgT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 21, 2019

Are we ready for the 2020 election to be over already?

Yes.

