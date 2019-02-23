We’re often reminded to eat more fresh fruit. It’s good advice, of course, but it’s so much easier to do in the warmer months when we’re awash with in-season specialties. Cruising through the grocery store produce department at this time of year can be a bit sad, not to mention expensive.

[Winter food doesn’t have to be heavy. These light and fresh recipes provide a little relief.]

Thank goodness for frozen fruit! Since it’s chilled at optimal ripeness, the quality of what you’ll find in the frozen aisle can surpass the fresh stuff now, especially when it comes to summer items such as berries. Plus, it’s economical, long-lasting and ready to be prepared whenever you’re ready to eat it. You may think frozen fruit is best used in smoothies, and while that is a great idea, there’s plenty more you can do with it. Here are a few reliable recipes from our archives:

Mango Sorbet, above. We were somewhat skeptical of this three-ingredient (plus an optional garnish) recipe, but it was stunning. Even when frozen, mango retains a pleasant chew rather than turning rock hard, meaning with barely a few minutes of work, you get a shockingly smooth sorbet that doesn’t suffer from the same kind of gritty ice crystals you might encounter in other homemade versions. A mini food processor or blender is helpful here so that the blade can reach all the fruit; even when we doubled the recipe, our larger food processor was still too big to blend it all together.



Any-Fruit Cobbler. You might think of cobbler as typical summer fare, but you can enjoy it all year long if you use frozen fruit, which is interchangeable with fresh in this adaptable dessert. Use a single type of fruit, buy a bagged blend, or mix and match, with possibilities including peaches, blueberries, cherries and raspberries.



Vanilla Yogurt Bavarians With Strawberry Sauce. Sure, it sounds a bit fancy, but it’s essentially a gelatin-stabilized pudding. The frozen strawberries are cooked down with brown sugar and then perked up with lemon juice and vanilla for the sauce.



Super-Quick ‘Baked’ Fruit and Yogurt Mug. Here’s a satisfying breakfast that is doable even on the busiest weekday morning. Using frozen fruit instead of fresh adds only a minute or two to the prep time, since you need to partially defrost it under warm water in a strainer.



Cherry Pizza. Dark cherries are one of the best finds on the frozen fruit aisle. The recipe looks long, but most of it has to do with putting together the pizza dough. Make it if you want — it’s very good — or start with store-bought for a unique dessert that will remind you of cannoli.

