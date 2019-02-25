The world of meatballs is as vast as the little orbs are round. The small bites offer an excellent way to stretch a supply of ground meat by adding mix-ins and flavorings and covering them in sauce. Plus, they’re fun! You can serve them over pasta and polenta, in a roll or with tiny cocktail forks. You can drop them into a long-simmered sauce or you can make them, sauce and all, in a mere 30 minutes. You can even make them with no meat at all.

[You’re craving the comfort of spaghetti and meatballs. This 30-minute recipe delivers.]

The below selection offers a variety of flavors and meats to try. Time to get rollin’.

Pork and Ricotta Meatballs, above. A half cup of whole-milk ricotta helps keep these tender while a little coriander, cinnamon and parsley lend flavor to the whole mix. Serve atop pasta or in a roll, with plenty of cheese and basil on top.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Tapas-Style Turkey Meatballs. Mini meatballs get covered in a tomato sauce spiked with smoked paprika and enlivened by sherry vinegar. Serve these with crusty bread to sop up that tasty, tasty sauce.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Meatballs in Sour Cherry Sauce (Kabab Karaz). The meat of choice is lamb; it pairs oh so well with sour cherry juice, cinnamon, tart dried cherries and a few other spices.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Chicken Meatballs (Tsukune). This recipe makes only enough for two servings, which is perfect for that hunger level of “craving meatballs but not wanting to nap after.” They’re served with a raw egg yolk, which makes for a delightfully luxurious sauce. (Use pasteurized eggs if you like.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Ginger-Basil Turkey Meatball Soup. The meatballs are studded with ginger, lemon zest, basil and shallots, then served in a vegetable-enriched broth with noodles for maximum slurping comfort.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Swedish Turkey Meatballs. These allspice-scented meatballs are covered in a sour-cream-based sauce boosted by fish sauce and Dijon mustard. Serve over egg noodles or thinly sliced summer squash.

