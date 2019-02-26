Overview

This recipe comes from the south of Spain, where Andalusian chefs like to add a dash of sherry vinegar to the perfectly paired spinach-and-egg combination. The vinegar should add a heady, aromatic note, but not completely dominate the flavors of the dish — take care in adding. This dish makes a great tapa.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds fresh baby spinach leaves

Salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1 slice baguette or small piece crustless country bread, day-old or toasted, about 1/2 ounce

1 teaspoon sweet/mild Spanish smoked paprika (pimentón)

Sherry vinegar (may substitute another wine vinegar)

4 large eggs

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Place the spinach in a bowl; wash/rinse in a couple of changes of water, then drain.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add 2 generous pinches of salt, then add the spinach; cook for about 3 minutes, just until it begins to wilt but is still vivid green. Reserve about 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid, then strain the spinach into a colander set in the sink.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a large skillet or saute pan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the garlic and bread; cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until golden. Transfer the garlic and bread to a mortar and pestle. Remove the pan from the heat.

Step 3

Add the Spanish smoked paprika and 2 or 3 tablespoons of the reserved spinach cooking liquid to the garlic and bread; pound the mixture into a paste. (Alternatively, you can use a mini food processor, pulsing to form a paste.)

Spoon the paste into the pan, then add about 1/4 cup of spinach cooking liquid. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring to form a loose sauce.

Step 4

Return the spinach to the pan along with a dash of vinegar; cook for 2 minutes, turning the leaves to blend well, or until the flavors are combined. Divide the spinach among wide, shallow bowls, smoothing the spinach into a bed. Cover to keep warm.

Step 5

Bring a wide saucepan of water to a low boil over medium heat. Slip in the eggs, one at a time, and poach until the whites are just set but the yolks still runny.

Step 6

Use a slotted spoon to place one egg atop each bowl of spinach. Generously season with pepper, if desired, and serve right away.

Adapted from a recipe by Jeff Koehler.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis uses 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Nutrition

Calories: 190; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 185 mg; Sodium: 380 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 12 g.