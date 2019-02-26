Overview

In making a revuelto with mushrooms, it is important that all the mushrooms have released all their moisture and it has evaporated before adding the eggs. If not, the eggs will be watery and their texture nubby, as opposed to silky.

As revueltos are best prepared in smaller batches, this recipe serves two. To double the amount, cook the mushrooms, garlic and jamon together, remove half and prepare two revueltos with the eggs one after the other.

Ingredients

4 large eggs

Salt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

6 ounces mixed fresh mushrooms, cleaned and cut into quarters or sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ounce dry-cured Spanish jamon, finely chopped (may substitute prosciutto)

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

Steps

Step 1

Beat the eggs thoroughly in a mixing bowl. Season them lightly with salt.

Heat the oil over high heat. Add the mushrooms; cook for about 5 minutes, until their moisture has evaporated and their edges begin to brown.

Step 2

Reduce the heat to medium; add the garlic and jamon. Cook for about 30 seconds, stirring continually, until the garlic is fragrant.

Step 3

Pour the eggs into the pan. Cook, undisturbed, for 10 seconds, and then stir in six or eight large, generous sweeps around the pan with a wooden spoon, turning the eggs over, until the eggs are done but still quite moist, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Step 4

Divide between plates, lightly drizzle with oil, generously season with pepper and garnish with the parsley.

Serve right away.

Adapted from a recipe by author Jeff Koehler.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis uses 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Nutrition

Calories: 260; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 380 mg; Sodium: 830 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 19 g.