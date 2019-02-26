Overview

This is what I have learned from testing carrot soup recipes: Even folks who really like carrots sometimes will pause at a pureed bowlful in which that vegetable is the star ingredient. That includes people who enjoy carrots raw but not cooked, and those who are underwhelmed by the texture and/or flavor of pureed carrots.

You often find carrot soup flavored with ginger, and its texture tempered with dairy. A little garlic, judicious use of spices and coconut milk make the difference here, with no discernible coconut taste. I think it could even serve as a base for a minestrone-type vegetable soup, if you happen to have leftover cooked veg on hand.

Thus far, this soup has passed muster with a sampling of carrot soup skeptics. Let me know what you think — preferably after you have made the recipe!

Don’t skip toasting the pecans, which complement the carrots’ sweetness.

Ingredients

1/2 medium onion

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound carrots (no tops)

1/2 cup canned coconut milk or whole milk (see NOTE)

3 cups water

1/2 cup pecan halves

1 teaspoon ground cumin (may substitute ground coriander)

1 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Cut the onion into 1/2-inch dice. Peel and mince the garlic.

Step 2

Melt the butter in a deep pot over medium-low heat. Stir in the onion, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; cover and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the onion has softened. Meanwhile, scrub the carrots well then trim and cut them into thin rounds.

Step 3

Increase the heat to medium; stir in the carrots, milk and water. Once the liquid begins to bubble at the edges, cover and cook for 20 minutes, until the carrots become tender.

Step 4

While the carrots are cooking, toast the pecans in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat for a few minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer to a cutting board to cool; coarsely chop them, if desired. Add the cumin, celery seed, crushed red pepper flakes and black peppercorns to the skillet; toast for a few minutes until fragrant, then pour into a dedicated spice grinder or use a mortar and pestle to crush and blend them.

Step 5

Uncover the pot and add all but a pinch of the toasted, crushed spices; use an immersion (stick) blender to puree the mixture into a smooth soup. Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 6

Divide among individual bowls. Garnish with the remaining toasted spices, a dollop or swirl of sour cream or yogurt and the toasted pecans.

NOTE: If you’re using coconut milk, you may want to first transfer the can’s contents to a container and homogenize it with an immersion (stick) blender or use a regular blender.

Based on a recipe from “Cooking in the Moment,” by Andrea Reusing (Clarkson Potter, 2011).

The nutritional analysis is based on 3 servings, using coconut milk.

Nutrition

Calories: 330; Total Fat: 28 g; Saturated Fat: 13 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 400 mg; Carbohydrates: 21 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 9 g.