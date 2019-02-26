Overview

Feel free to add sauteed onion to this simple and quick tortilla.

The wider the skillet you use, the thinner your tortilla will be.

[Spain taught me that you can crack eggs for dinner, too]

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

2 zucchini (about 1 1/4 pounds total), rinsed and cut crosswise into thin rounds

4 large eggs

Salt

1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in an 8- to 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the garlic; cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant, then discard the garlic.

Add the zucchini; cook for about 8 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2

Beat the eggs thoroughly in a mixing bowl. Season them lightly with salt and add the parsley, if using. Add the cooked zucchini, gently pushing it down into the eggs.

Step 3

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the same skillet, over high heat. Pour in the egg-zucchini mixture. Immediately reduce the heat to low and swirl the pan for a few seconds to keep the eggs from sticking. Cook for about 3 minutes, until the bottom is golden and the tortilla is set.

Step 4

Firmly grasp handle of the pan in one hand; protectively drape a dish towel across the forearm and wrist of the other (or wear an oven mitt). Place a plate over the pan that’s large enough to cover it, then firmly press it to the pan so that nothing will spill out. Carefully and quickly invert the tortilla onto the plate, and then immediately slide the tortilla off the plate and back into the pan. Swirl the pan in a circular motion to settle the tortilla and keep it from sticking. Use a spatula to tuck any edges down. Cook for an additional 2 minutes or so, until firm yet still moist in the center.

Step 5

Invert the tortilla onto a clean plate. Dab off any excess oil with a paper towel. Let it cool for a bit before cutting into fat wedges.

Adapted from a recipe by author Jeff Koehler.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis uses 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Nutrition

Calories: 380; Total Fat: 31 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 370 mg; Sodium: 460 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 16 g.