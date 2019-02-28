With a can or two of beans in your pantry (or several cups of home-cooked beans in your refrigerator or freezer), you’re equipped with an inexpensive, simple-to-prep, high-protein ingredient that can work its way seamlessly into many a dinner dish.
Here we’re mostly using the formula of beans + starch + vegetable, because that trio makes for a comforting but quick weeknight meal that seems especially appealing this time of year. What are you favorite quick recipes using beans? Share them in the comments below.
Turkey, White Bean and Spinach Hash, above. This one-skillet dish of ground turkey and cannellini beans is a little saucy thanks to the addition of chicken broth. Plenty of spinach and basil keeps it fresh; we liked our portions served with hot sauce.
Orecchiette With Escarole, White Beans and Toasted Garlic. This whole-grain pasta dish is packed with greens and sun-dried tomatoes. Garlic, sage and crushed red pepper flakes boost flavor and add a little kick.
Cannellini Toasts With Radicchio and Lemon-Parsley Relish. Beans on toast gets a sassy upgrade from bitter radicchio and — the real star of the show — a lemon, parsley and garlic relish, made with the finely chopped half of a lemon, peel and all.
Spaghetti Puttanesca With Cannellini Beans. It is not traditional, but it is delicious: A meatless spicy, saucy dish with punch from capers, olives and crushed red pepper flakes.
Red Beans and Rice. The flavor of a long-simmered classic in just about 40 minutes. Serve with hot sauce and/or a generous squirt of yellow mustard.
Rigatoni With Garbanzo Bean Sauce. Chickpeas can do (nearly) anything, including being put to use in this quick and simple pasta sauce.
