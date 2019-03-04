If you are anything like us, you probably have a few half empty — or half full — jars of jam or other fruit preserves in your refrigerator that need to be used up. When slathering their contents on toast or dolloping spoonfuls into yogurt gets boring, then it’s time to get creative.

You could mix jam with soy sauce and sambal oelek to make a sweet, salty spicy glaze for chicken thighs, pork chops or pan-crisped slices of tofu. Or you might spread a thin coating of preserves in between layers of cake, or dilute the jam with an orange liqueur (or orange juice) before drizzling over slices of poundcake. You can even use spoonfuls to sweeten a cup of hot tea. Or, make it easier on yourself! Follow one of these recipes and soon your overcrowding jam jars will be but a distant memory.

Must-Go Vinaigrette, above. Jam thickens and sweetens this pantry-friendly dressing. Use it as a template to use up other ingredients you may have, such as mustard, herbs and vinegar.



(Marge Ely for The Washington Post)

Apricot-Glazed Grilled Chicken Cutlets. Apricot preserves go in the marinade and the glaze, making for a slightly sweet and sticky coated chicken. This would also work well with peach or plum jam.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Brownies With Raspberry Jam Swirl. Nearly any fruit preserve pairs well with chocolate, so feel free to twirl them in. We’re thinking fig jam, orange marmalade or cherry preserves would be particularly nice.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints. This simple whole-wheat dough is only slightly sweet and pairs well with any preserve you throw at it.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

This Little Figgy Went to Kashmir. Fig preserves sweeten and flavor this pitcher cocktail, which is lightly spiced from chai tea and has a nice kick thanks to bourbon.

