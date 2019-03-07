No offense to noodles, but we’re here to give a little love to non-pasta Italian dishes. In warmer months, that’d mean such delights as panzanella, with ripe tomatoes and freshly toasted bread, or Venetian Iced Raspberry Cream, a perfect no-ice-cream-maker-required frozen dessert.
In the meantime, we’ll be whipping up Overnight-Marinated Swordfish Stew, an Arborio Rice Frittata and, yes, okay, several batches of cacio e pepe. But when we’re tired of pasta (not that that’s a thing, but it’s good to plan for emergencies!), we’ll dip into these simple and tasty recipes, too.
Parmigiano ‘Gelato.’ We’ll start with this fun party trick: Heavy cream, freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and a little nutmeg are warmed together in a saucepan, then chilled until firm. The result? A scoopable spread with a consistency similar to gelato that you’ll slather on little toasts and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
Gamberetti Piccanti in Umido (Spicy Shrimp Stew). This quick-cooking, simple dish is a stew in name only, with a flavorful pancetta and olive oil base that’s infused with rosemary, garlic and scallions. Dry white wine and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes round it all out; you may want to squeeze on a little lemon juice, too.
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe. Tame the vegetable’s bitterness by blanching it in salted water before sauteing with garlic and olive oil. Leftovers would be excellent in a sandwich.
Italian-Style Marinated Carrot Salad. Practice those knife skills by cutting carrots into matchsticks, then steam them until they’re just crisp-tender. Toss the carrots gently with a little olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, sugar and blend of herbs (either fresh or dried), then let them sit overnight. Come dinner time, you’ll have a lovely little dish.
Creamy Black-Eyed Pea Soup With Olive Pesto. The creaminess in this dairy-free soup comes from blended black-eyed peas. Each portion is topped with a punchy mix of green olives, parsley, garlic, capers and oil.
