The ongoing narrative about Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is that he is an exceedingly strange man. He refers to basketball as “sport,” singular. He described lemonade as “Lemon. Wet. Good.” He once transported his dog in a dog carrier attached to the roof of his car. He posed for a photo with a bunch of black children and inexplicably quoted the song “Who let the dogs out?” His favorite meat is the hot dog.

So it’s par for the course that, on Romney’s birthday, his staff would surprise him with a cake made out of what he described as his favorite snack: Twinkies. And that he would blow out his candles in a completely bizarre manner.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

“Oh my goodness, what I’ve always wanted!” he says, seeing the cake. “Look at that! Holy cow!”

A Twinkie cake is not that weird. There are plenty of recipes online that involve lining a cake pan with Twinkies and icing, or standing them up, as Romney’s employees did (Paige, you did a lovely job!). There are even Twinkie wedding cakes. And although it’s perhaps a little strange for a grown man whose wealth provides access to the finest of foods to love Twinkies — often exalted as among the junkiest of junk foods — childhood nostalgia can be a powerful force. Other politicians love junk food, too. President Trump famously serves Big Macs at the White House. Bill Clinton liked McDonald’s.

But the candles. When the cake is set before Romney, he plucks them out of the Twinkies, one by one, instead of blowing them out at the end of the birthday song like a normal human would.

“These are all wishes I’m getting. All these wishes,” he says.

People were unnerved.

Mitt Romney literally pulls each candle out of the (twinkie?) cake before blowing it out, confirming once and for all that he is in fact an alien from another planet that does not observe our birthday customs. #MittRomney https://t.co/MeaGbXExFg — Erik Kain (@erikkain) March 12, 2019

“mitt romney tenderly plucks each individual birthday candle out of his cake and delicately blows it out before moving on to the next candle” is a genuinely hilarious bit and I’m absolutely furious that *reality* beat me to it — chair admirer (@KrangTNelson) March 12, 2019

But the more people mocked the video, the more they began to realize: Is Romney on to something here? If you take the candles out one by one and blow them out farther away from the cake, you won’t accidentally spit on it. His weirdness had become courtesy. Are we monsters? Should we ALL blow out birthday candles the way Romney does?

he's doing that so he doesn't get his spit all over the cake because everyone in the office is going to eat it. I cant believe I'm defending mitt romney's candle blowing antics. but here we are. my current job has truly broken me https://t.co/bnMgz9y57c — Zainab 🌿 (@planetZAlNAB) March 12, 2019

Just when people were all starting to think that they had underestimated Romney, and that he was not an alien in a human suit trying to adapt to the strange customs of Earth, along came more video. Mitt Romney was not courteously keeping his spit off the Twinkie cake. He was just spitting on it from farther away. Back to square one: Romney is still weird.

I see people patting Mitt Romney on the back for taking candles out of his birthday cake one by one and blowing on them because it’s “more hygienic.” Wrong! He still slobbers all over the cake. pic.twitter.com/ETtQhUmHox — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 12, 2019

But, hey, it makes sense that Twinkies would be Romney’s favorite snack. After all, they both have a shelf life way beyond one’s expectations.

