Every Pi Day, my brother-in-law, a PhD math/physics guru, posts an endearingly nerdy treatise about pi on Facebook. It actually addresses math and the ratio (3.14159 . . .) that gives the “holiday” its name! My strong suit, however, lies more with the pastry impostor that has taken over March 14. Play to your strengths, right?

So, let’s talk pie. Sweet, savory, in a pan or a free-form approximation: It’s all good. Here are six recipes from our archives to help you mark this auspicious day:

[6 simple tips for pie crust success]

Cherry Lattice Pie, above. Don’t forget the convenience and quality of the frozen fruit aisle. You’ll definitely want to hold on to this recipe when fresh sour cherries are in season, but for now, frozen Bing cherries with some fresh rhubarb mixed in for tartness works. When testing alternatives for fresh sour cherries, Cook’s Illustrated was impressed by the jarred Morello cherries from Trader Joe’s (I’m a fan of them, too). As to how to master a lattice? You can do it!



WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 7: Key lime pie for use with Voraciously photographed at The Washington Post in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie. A sweet coconut-and-date crust pairs perfectly with a tart lime filling. If you avoid gluten, this is a handy crust recipe to have on hand and use with other fillings. Be sure to leave yourself time to allow this pie to set in the refrigerator overnight.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Pie. Once you have a pie crust — of the flaky, chocolate-wafer or graham-cracker varieties — the rich filling takes about 15 minutes to assemble. The hardest part will be waiting for it to chill.

[A German baker has taken pie art to a mesmerizing new level]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mrs. Witmeyer’s Shoofly Pie. This dessert will give you all the nostalgic vibes even if you didn’t grow up eating shoofly pie. You can use a store-bought crust, if you need.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The Easiest Pizza You’ll Ever Make. We fall into the camp where a pizza pie is acceptable fodder for Pi Day. If you’re game, no need to panic or run out to buy specialty equipment. If you have a pizza stone, great, but you can still have good pizza cooked on an overturned baking sheet.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Endlessly Adaptable Galette Dough. It’s not technically a pie. Still, a galette is in keeping with the spirit of pie, namely a golden, buttery crust you can fill however you like. If you want a few ideas, check out these recipes for Mushroom, Fennel and Herbed Ricotta Galette and Honeyed Fig and Walnut Galette.

