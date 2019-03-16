Shrimp has a lot going for it. Sure, it’s tasty. But it’s also versatile and quick-cooking, meaning it’s a shoo-in for nights when you don’t have a lot of time to get dinner on the table. (Many consumers are rightly still concerned about slave labor practices exposed in an Associated Press investigation several years ago, but here are some suggestions on how to ask questions about what you’re buying. The Monterey Bay Aquarium also has a Seafood Slavery Risk Tool, though it’s designed more for people in the industry.)

[Check out the Dinner in Minutes pantry for a path to stress-free weeknight cooking]

To emphasize how weeknight-friendly this popular protein can be, we’re highlighting five recipes from deputy Food and recipe editor Bonnie S. Benwick’s Dinner in Minutes column. All of these dishes can be prepared in 35 minutes or less.

Tandoori-Style Shrimp With Rice and Peas, above. Four minutes under the broiler transforms yogurt-marinated shrimp into the star of this aromatic dish. And if you sometimes struggle with cooking rice, try the method here that has you boil the grains in lots of water, as you would pasta.



Shrimp With Cashew-Yogurt Sauce. Here’s another dish that takes its flavor cues from Indian cuisine. Turmeric lends the yogurt-and-cashew sauce a vibrant color, and you get an extra boost of shrimp flavor by cooking the shrimp tails first in clarified butter (a.k.a. ghee).



Roasted Shrimp and Pea Couscous. Peas feel very on point as we start to edge our way into spring, even if they are of the frozen variety. The surprising ingredient? Apricot jam, which accents the sweetness of the shrimp and peas.



Pasta and Shrimp With Sicilian Pesto. Who doesn’t have a jumble of different pasta shapes, with a few ounces left in each box? If you’re faced with that kind of hodgepodge, look no further than this meal, which features a pesto based on broth rather than oil.



Shrimp Patties With Sesame Snow Peas. As versatile and easy as whole shrimp is, it’s nice to sometimes mix it up. Here, a food processor does the work to turn them into garlicky, herbed patties that you briefly pan-fry. The recipe includes a built-in side of snow peas.

