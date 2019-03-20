When cookbook author and former New York Times columnist Mark Bittman announced Tuesday that he was launching a new online food publication with Medium, people were intrigued by the name: Salty. It’s a food name, sure, but it’s also slang for feisty or irritated. It fits the publication’s scope, which Bittman outlined in an introductory post: to cover the world of food with an eye for politics and inequality, in addition to recipes and personal essays.

Salty launched with an appropriately salty story from chef and writer Tunde Wey about a restaurant district in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood in Whateverwhere, USA, a place that is nowhere and everywhere. And food writers and fans praised the clever name, with its retro font and pink logo.

Salty is a really good name for a food mag tbh, I’m actually kind of jealous of that — your friend Helen (@hels) March 19, 2019

It’s such a good name, another publication had already come up with it. Salty, a “sex, dating and relationships newsletter for women, trans and non binary people,” launched in March 2018. It, too, has a pink logo with a retro font. And its editors see Bittman’s initial adoption of the name — which he is now changing — as another way the “deck is stacked against” women, trans and non-binary people, they tweeted.

Side by Side: The logo we launched with IN 2017, @bittman's logo for his "new" platform pic.twitter.com/zj3TgFG3ou — Salty (@Saltyworldbabes) March 19, 2019

The founder of Salty is Claire F., who asked go by her last initial because she said she and other Salty writers have been subject to online harassment. She and her collaborators chose the name Salty for what it conveyed: “It’s visceral. Sex is salty, sweat is salty, tears are salty,” she said. “It’s used to put down women who stand up for themselves. We wanted to take the power back.”

She said she found out about Bittman’s Salty when her contributors, all volunteers, shared a link to a New York Times article about the publication in a Slack channel. When she saw the similarities between the two logos, she was “really angry.”

“We’ve been around for a year. We’re not nobodies. It takes literally a Google search to find us,” Claire said. “Either they haven’t done their due diligence, which is shocking, or they’ve seen us and have decided that what we do is of little consequence.”

When a company — especially one with the resources of Medium, which was founded by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams — starts a new brand or vertical, there’s a lot of consideration that goes into the name. Often a name will have to be vetted by the company’s lawyers to prevent a situation just like this one; choose a name too similar to a preexisting brand, and if the products or services offered by both are similar enough to cause consumer confusion, the company could be sued for alleged trademark infringement. This can be applicable even if a company has not yet registered its trademark, as is the case with Salty the newsletter. Even though one publication is about food and the other is about gender, both Saltys are online publications with similar logos, which could be enough to confuse readers.

Claire says she received an email Tuesday from Williams asking whether someone from his team could speak with her. She replied and asked for a face-to-face meeting with Williams, instead.

“I’m sure they’ll say it was just a mistake, but that’s not good enough,” she said. In fact, that’s what happened after our interview: Bittman tweeted that he is now working to change the name.

Hi - we're really sorry. This was a mistake (stupid, but honest), and we're working on changing our name and logo right now. It might take a day or two, but we're on it. — Mark Bittman (@bittman) March 19, 2019

But even though Medium seems to be complying with Claire’s request to change Salty’s name and logo, she also wants compensation: The New York Times reported that Williams had given Bittman’s Salty a “bigger investment than other” publications under the umbrella of Medium, though the company did not disclose the amount. Claire has been seeking funding for the newsletter, but it’s been harder to find investors willing to fund a publication about marginalized groups. “I want tangible financial support,” she said. She still hopes to speak with Williams.

Bittman and Medium have not yet responded to multiple requests for comment. Claire said she hopes she will bring greater attention to the struggles that publications for marginalized groups face.

“It’s important for the coverage of this story to keep the bigger picture in mind: This isn’t about a logo, this isn’t about a color palette, this isn’t about a word, this is about the fact that there are cis white men benefiting from broken power structures that keep them in power and keep them in wealth,” she said. “This whole mess is an example of it. They haven’t respected the voices of women, and trans and non-binary people.”

Meanwhile, she’s also working on getting the next Salty newsletter out. It was supposed to be published the day that Bittman’s Salty made its debut, “but I got a little bit distracted,” she said.

More from Voraciously:

Soleil Ho is a young, queer woman of color who wants to redefine food criticism

The ‘Top Chef’ finale was a Southern showdown — after a disappointing elimination

Mitt Romney blew out the candles on his Twinkie birthday cake and there’s so much to unpack