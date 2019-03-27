When Alek Krautmann brought in bagels for his St. Louis office colleagues, he casually fired off a tweet that would shake the foundation of society. “Today I introduced my co-workers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!” he tweeted, with a picture of bagels sliced through the top in many thin pieces, rather than bifurcated through the middle, as bagels are customarily cut.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

We have a lot of questions.

1. Why would someone do this to an innocent bagel?

Presumably, so you can make more slices for colleagues to share. Technically, there’s more square footage for cream cheese spreading in this scenario, too (except spreading cream cheese on the spongy middle of a bagel seems structurally unsound). It makes it easy for people to have a small piece of bagel without awkwardly ripping it apart, or manhandling every bagel in the box. You can also dip your bagel chips in a tub of cream cheese this way, though they will definitely go stale faster. These are explanations, but they are not excuses.

Bagels bread sliced makes a lot of sense if it keeps you from having to choose a “piece” of a bagel from an already politely ripped apart bagel in the office and you ALL KNOW you’ve been there — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) March 27, 2019

I’m gonna be real re: the bread slicing of a bagel - I was initially confused by the concept but thought about the feeling of immense joy one might feel eating an entire tiny loaf of chewy crusty bread, by themselves, slice by slice, and was immediately sold — bigなho (@hand_bun) March 27, 2019

2. What kind of monster are you if you do this to a bagel?

Well, you’re worse than the person who put sprinkles on a baked potato, but not as bad as the sadist who put marshmallow Peeps on a pizza. Nevertheless, this has been deemed an official Food Crime by the Internet.

3. Do people in St. Louis really ruin their bagels this way?

Some, we assume, are good people. There are many citizens of St. Louis who claim to have never seen a bagel sliced this way before. Still, Slicegate has become a source of national shame for the Show-Me State (it’s short for “Show me how to slice a bagel, because no one here knows how”).

Make pizza bagels the St. Louis way! pic.twitter.com/kM99EJBgi9 — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) March 27, 2019

nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019

St. Louis, if we collectively promise never, ever to commit this atrocity again, we can restore our good name to the world. Who's with me?? https://t.co/bTcu6ZyneE — Sarah Fenske (@sarahfenske) March 27, 2019

4. What is the optimal way to slice a bagel?

You already know the answer: straight through the middle, parallel to the flat sides of the bagel and perpendicular to the hole. You could also cut it in a complicated Mobius strip pattern that apparently gives you more surface area for cream cheese, but it’s a little messy. And, quite frankly, people injure themselves cutting bagels all the time anyway, so why do something complicated?

5. Is this a hate crime?

No but that hasn’t stopped a few people from making jokes about calling the Anti-Defamation League over this anti-Semitic treatment of bagels.

Me: I'd like to report an antisemitism@ADL: ...what



Me: It's about bagels



ADL:



Me: they sliced them like bread

ADL: Dear god. https://t.co/Clx2Ky9tgK — Alex (@Wonko_the_sane_) March 27, 2019

6. How does Panera Bread feel about this whole debacle?

Delighted! All publicity is good publicity, even when your employees are embarrassing your brand with bagel crimes!

We've learned a lot today, but in the end, a bagel is a bagel and no matter how you slice it, it’s still delicious bread. — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 27, 2019

7. Is that guy getting some free bagels out of this?

Yes.

Hey Alek, next time bagels are on us, sliced however you'd like. 😉 Can you DM us? — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 27, 2019

More from Voraciously:

Mitt Romney blew out the candles on his Twinkie birthday cake and there’s so much to unpack

The ‘Top Chef’ judges never ate Eric Adjepong’s finale meal. So he made it for us instead.

After backlash, Mark Bittman agrees to change the Salty name of his new food site