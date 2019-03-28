It’s almost, finally (maybe?) springtime, and one of the most overlooked vegetables is sprouting up, ready to grace your cutting boards. Leeks are part of the allium family — think onions, shallots, scallions — but unlike their cousins, they’re less aggressive and aren’t meant to be eaten raw.

Look for leeks with long white stems; you can eat the light green parts, but the tougher dark green tops are more suitable for stock. Whatever you do, make sure you rinse them thoroughly: Leeks tend to trap grit between their tight layers.

Here are some recipes you can get leeky with:

Leeks, Greek Style, pictured above. This pretty, simple side goes with any number of spring dishes. The leeks are cut close to the root; let them soak in cold water for a just few minutes to be safe. You can pair this with roast chicken or lamb, and don’t worry if you can’t find the dried chervil in the ingredient list — dried parsley is an easy substitute.

Goat Cheese, Pear and Leek Tart. Diced sweet pear complements the leeks in a creamy goat cheese filling for this showstopper tart. We won’t tell anybody if you use a store-bought crust.

Fettuccine With Leeks, Shrimp and Toasted Almonds. Leeks are the backbone of this lemony pasta dish. The toasted almonds on top give a little crunch while the leeks nearly melt down in butter.

Spiced Carrot, Leek and Lentil Soup. Who said you can’t have it both ways? Chunky or blended smooth, this soup is for protesting those days when the temperature dips back down below your ideal degree point.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Leeks Vinaigrette With Egg. Here’s a recipe that allows you to show off your mastery of the jammy-centered egg, nestled atop a bed of artfully draped leeks. A splash of white wine vinegar and hit of Dijon mustard brighten the leeks into a guest-worthy dish.

More from Voraciously

7 recipes that prove scallions are much more than a garnish

These 5 savory tarts are the versatile, company-worthy dishes designed for your weekend

5 quick shrimp dinners for every night of the workweek