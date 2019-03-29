Overview

Serve this on its own, or over Warm Pureed Beans With Olive Oil and Lemony Brussels Sprouts. Make sure all the vegetables are completely dry before roasting to ensure they crisp and brown.

Ingredients

2 medium leeks (white parts only), trimmed

One medium head cauliflower (about 1 pound), cored and cut into bite-size florets

1 teaspoon brown mustard seed

1 teaspoon caraway seed

1 teaspoon kosher salt or fine sea salt, plus more as needed

Freshly cracked black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Halve the leeks lengthwise, and rinse thoroughly under running water, separating the top layers, to remove any dirt or grit. Slice each half across into 1/4-inch thick pieces. Thoroughly dry them and transfer to a large bowl with the cauliflower.

Step 2

Coarsely crush the mustard, caraway seeds and salt in a mortar and pestle, then add, along with a pinch of black pepper, to the vegetables. Add the oil and toss to coat. Transfer the vegetables to a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, until the cauliflower is charred in spots and the leeks are well browned. Halfway through roasting, turn the vegetables over using a spatula or tongs.

Step 3

To serve, drizzle with a little more oil. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper, as needed.

From food writer Emily Horton.

Tested by Luis Warner; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 4; Calories: 160; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 1.5 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 330 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 4 g.