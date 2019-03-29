Overview

If any one dish captures my cooking style these days, it’s the preparation from Southern Italy known as fave e cicoria, where dried fava beans are cooked into a rough puree and laid down in a soft nest for a heap of braised chicory greens. It’s a model we riff on often at home, typically using a white bean of some kind and whatever leafy greens we have on hand, drizzling the lot with olive oil, cutting into a crusty loaf of fresh bread (or a stale one, slices toasted until barely gold), and digging in. Its flavors are focused and clear, delicious in an elemental way. And it supports my realization that with each passing year, the simpler and more straightforward I want my food to be.

Yet I rarely plan for this dish in advance. Instead, it presents itself as the perfect remedy for imperfectly cooked beans, the ones that cooked unevenly or burst a little too much through their skins, that I had intended to use for something else. Or it’s an opportunity to take surplus beans, leftovers from a large batch I cooked for an earlier meal, for a quietly luxurious new turn. It functions, somewhat, as a remedial preparation, yet it never tastes like a compromise.

It echoed in a canteen lunch plate I was served last summer, of roasted and barely marinated beets, onions and tomatoes anchored by a silken, nutty chickpea puree that behaved like dip, sauce and main feature all at once. This meal was striking for several reasons, but my major takeaway came via a comparison to our smashed beans and greens standby, and back at home, I realized it was a preparation even better suited to spontaneity than my usual approach. Even if a bunch of greens is not on hand, some other vegetable (or three) will stand in nicely, for a meal of dipping, smearing, swiping, heaping.

The foundation works with virtually any type of bean you may have going on the stove or stashed in the fridge. Gently braised or quickly sauteed greens, whether faintly bitter escarole or sweet chard or spicy mustards or pungent kale, seem soul-matched to all kinds. Other accompaniments may lean in a particular direction. Milder, more purely sweet and buttery-tasting beans (various white, tan and yellow ones) pair more naturally with delicate vegetables seasoned with a sparing hand; earthier, more assertive-tasting beans (cranberry, pinto, red and black beans) may call for burlier accompaniments.

In the accompanying variations, I’ve offered a few suggestions for how that might look: shredded Brussels sprouts, hashed just until buoyant with crushed cumin, lemon and chopped cilantro; roasted cauliflower florets and frizzled leeks edged with crushed caraway and mustard seed; roasted golden beets, given some levity with a quick vinegar bath and a fluff of spicy mustard greens.

The recipe for the beans makes enough for about four; if you have some left over, save the cooking liquid left from simmering them — you’ll need a few tablespoons to thin the leftover puree, and the rest is liquid gold, at least for a few days. Use it in place of meat or vegetable stock in soups and stews, and the bean-cooking effort will reward you yet again.

Truth be told, despite what looks like second-string status, I’m hard pressed to name a dish and fully captures the beauty and deliciousness of a batch of cooked beans. So if it’s the first thing that comes to mind if some beans you have designed for another purpose go a little too soft, it will be more than a serendipitous swap. You may even decide that the next round is worth planning for.

If you have leftover beans, simply reheat them for another meal (see MAKE AHEAD).

Ingredients

FOR THE BEANS

1 1/2 cups (about 276 grams) dried beans

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt or fine sea salt, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

FOR THE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seed, lightly crushed

Freshly cracked black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher or fine sea salt, plus more as needed

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon)

1/2 cup chopped, loosely packed cilantro leaves and stems

Steps

Step 1

For the beans: Soak the beans for at least 8 hours or overnight. Drain, then add enough fresh water to cover by two inches. Bring to a boil, boil for 5 minutes, then reduce the heat to a very low boil and cook, partially covered, until the skins have just begun to split. This may take from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the freshness and the type of the beans. Taste a few of the beans: they should be quite soft but not yet falling apart (but if they are, use them anyway). Cook longer if needed, then turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the beans rest for at least 15 minutes before using. (If the beans have been cooked in advance, reheat them in their cooking liquid until hot before pureeing.)

Step 2

While the beans are cooking, make the Brussels sprouts: Use a sharp knife to thinly slice the Brussels sprouts. Transfer to a bowl, separating the slices into shreds as you go.

Step 3

Warm 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wide, deep-sided saute pan or a Dutch oven over medium heat until the oil is warm enough to slick the pan. Add the cumin seeds and a few grinds of the black pepper and heat for about 1 minute, just until fragrant. Add the sprouts, salt and the water and cook, stirring, 3 to 5 minutes, just until the sprouts have wilted. Add the lemon zest, juice and cilantro, stirring just until the cilantro has wilted. Turn off the heat. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper, as needed. Cover the pot to prevent the sprouts from drying out.

Step 4

Add the garlic to the bowl of a food processor. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beans to the food processor (retaining the cooking liquid in the pot), but don’t worry about draining each spoonful thoroughly. Add the salt and the oil; puree until coarsely creamy. Add some of the reserved bean cooking liquid, a tablespoon at a time, and process further for a looser consistency. Taste, and add more salt as needed.

Step 5

To serve, spread about 2/3 cup of the beans in the center of each plate. Divide the Brussels sprouts over the beans and drizzle with a little more oil.

Step 6

Serve warm, with toasted bread slices.

From food writer Emily Horton.

Tested by Lynn O’Brien and Anne Midgette; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis includes the Brussels sprouts topping.

Nutrition

Calories: 420; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 2.5 g; Trans Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 450 mg; Carbohydrates: 52 g; Dietary Fiber: 27 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 19 g.