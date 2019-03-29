Overview

Serve this on its own, or over Warm Pureed Beans With Olive Oil and Lemony Brussels Sprouts. The beets can be halved or quartered if they’re a bit too large to remain whole. If you don’t have mustard greens, use another spicy, peppery green, such as arugula or watercress.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds small-to-medium golden beets, washed, trimmed and dried (unpeeled)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or fine sea salt, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Leaves from 4 large mustard greens stems, cut into thin ribbons (chiffonade; 2 packed cups; may substitute arugula)

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Freshly cracked black pepper

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Wrap each beet in aluminum foil, then place directly on a rack in the center of the oven. Roast for about 45 minutes, or just until they can be pierced with the tip of a paring knife. (Larger beets may require more time.) Use tongs to transfer the wrapped beets to a work surface; partially open them with the tongs to let steam escape. Let the beets rest until they are cool enough to handle.

Step 2

Combine the salt and vinegar in a bowl large enough to hold the beets.

Step 3

While the beets are still warm, discard the foil and peel their skins, which should rub off easily. Or use a paring knife, as needed. Halve or quarter the beets if they are on the larger side.

Step 4

Add the beets to the bowl with the seasoned vinegar and toss thoroughly to coat. Marinate for at least 10 minutes.

Step 5

When ready to serve, divide the beets among individual plates, then follow with the mustard greens, or toss them together and then divide among plates. Drizzle each portion with a little of the oil, and season with salt and/or pepper, as needed.

From food writer Emily Horton.

Tested by Luis Warner; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 4; Calories: 140; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Sodium: 12 mg; Carbohydrates: 6 g; Dietary Fiber: 23 g; Sugars: 12 g; Protein: 4 g.