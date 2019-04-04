As your windowsill herb garden starts to bloom, you might be wondering what on earth you’re going to do when those little plants start to produce faster than you’re able to use them.

Have you considered drinking them?

Follow up question: Have you considered drinking them in cocktail form?

[For 20 years, happy hour has seen us through work — and life]

Sure, you could add mint to your morning smoothie, but rosemary, thyme and basil are far better suited to alcohol than liquid breakfast. Here are five simple recipes using herbs to bring the fresh flavors of spring to your happy hour.

Lemon Thyme Cello, pictured above. Start prepping for this one the day before — you’ll need to make jam-like slurry, and the longer the thyme infuses, the better. All you need to do is shake the lemon mixture with tequila and enjoy. If so inclined, you could also cook the mixture down and use as actual jam.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder/The Washington Post)

Mint Daiquiri. Fresh mint transforms this daiquiri into something special. If you don’t have Demerara sugar, regular sugar will do just fine.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Ticket to Phuket. Thai basil’s flavors lie closer to mint than to its Italian cousin, and its fragrance plays well against lime and a bit of heat. Make this cocktail as spicy as you want.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder/The Washington Post)

Use Your Illusion. Nonalcoholic as written, this drink would be best with gin (should you choose to add some), which will play well with the honey, ginger and rosemary.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil. If you’re throwing a party this weekend, you should definitely add this purple-red drink to wow everyone. (And if you’re not throwing a party this weekend, you should just make it anyway.) Either vodka or gin will work well here.

More from Voraciously:

Why you should be using vinegar for more than vinaigrettes

Americans are drinking more ‘gourmet’ coffee. This doesn’t mean they’re drinking great coffee.

The summer of hard seltzer is coming. Here’s how 4 of the top brands stack up.