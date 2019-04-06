You drizzle it in your afternoon tea and bake it into floral-scented cakes and cookies, but honey isn’t just for dessert. As a sticky chicken coating or a touch of sweetness to balance the bite of ginger and orange, honey’s savory side is spectacularly underrated.

We pulled together five dishes using honey to lift up spices, mingle with herbs and, of course, add some lovely caramelized color to your plate.

Ginger-Poached Salmon With Orange and Honey, pictured above. Poached in an aromatic broth, just-cooked, silky salmon is dressed with a honey-sweetened and ginger-spiced sauce. Perch the fillets atop some sticky rice studded with black sesame seeds and a red cabbage slaw for a light, satisfying dinner.



Double Crunch Honey Garlic Chicken. Sticky, crunchy, garlicky, sweet. This dinner recipe deserves all the best adjectives. It’s also quite versatile. Tuck it into a biscuit sandwich, serve it on a fluffy waffle, or just enjoy it straight out of the pan.



Rooftop Brined Pork Chops With Lemon. You do not need a rooftop for these pork chops, but a backyard on a sunny weekend makes for a great setting to try this brine. A quarter-cup of honey flavors the pork overnight, giving it a subtle sweetness ready to be lifted up with lemon when you slap your chops on the grill.



Grilled Corn With Miso Honey Butter. The best of fresh summer corn is almost here, so keep this ready in your back pocket for when you see fresh ears in your grocery store or farmers market. Honey and miso blend together into a light dressing that melts between the kernels when grilled.



Chipotle Honey-Marinated Steak. Canned chipotles plus chipotle-infused honey make for a spicy-sweet steak to pair with a light, fresh salad. If you don’t have chipotle-honey, just use regular honey and play around with the amount of chipotle you add until you find the smoky-spicy level that’s right for you.

