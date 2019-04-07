Overview

I know, I know. Tempeh can be a hard sell. I still remember the email I got from the nicest reader who said that he — not a vegetarian, mind you — was making every one of the recipes I feature each week, with one exception: anything that included tempeh.

I get it. It’s a little weird-looking, the name is unfamiliar, and the texture and flavor — well, I love its mushroomy nuttiness and its density, but some people find it off-putting (if they haven’t tried it) and maybe a little overpowering (if they have). What is tempeh, anyway? A high-protein cake of fermented soybeans, it’s a traditional food in Indonesia that has been beloved by plenty of plant-based cooks and eaters in the West for decades.

The trick to preparing it is to add plenty of bold flavors. Tempeh takes well to marinating, and you can pack all sorts of winners into the soak. But I suggest that you don’t stop there. This recipe uses a fairly simple marinade — just coconut aminos (or tamari) and lemon juice — and then adds generous amounts of ginger and basil to a stir-fry of crunchy snap peas and red cabbage. If you like heat, a Sriracha drizzle would not be out of place here.

Tempeh is often compared with tofu. To me it comes out on top because it’s more interesting (and probably more nutritious because of the fermentation). I’ve read accounts from others who give the nod to tofu as the more versatile of the two, but this dish casts doubt on such an assessment. Besides, if your goal is to eat more plant-based protein, it’s not a zero-sum game. Why choose?

Ingredients

16 ounces tempeh, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 cup coconut aminos (may substitute other liquid aminos or low-sodium tamari)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, or more as needed

2 tablespoons peeled, grated fresh ginger root (from a 2-inch piece)

8 ounces snap peas, trimmed and strings removed

1 cup packed, chopped red cabbage or radicchio

1 cup lightly packed torn fresh basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

Steps

Step 1

Arrange the tempeh slabs in a single layer in a large baking dish. Pour over the coconut aminos and lemon juice. Marinate the tempeh while you prep the rest of the ingredients, preferably for at least 20 minutes, then drain. (You can refrigerate the remaining marinade for up to 1 week and reserve for another use, such as marinating more tempeh or tofu, or turning it into a salad dressing or dip.)

Step 2

Pour 1 tablespoon of the oil into a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add as much of the marinated tempeh as will fit without overlapping. Working in batches (and adding a little more oil between batches as needed), pan-fry the tempeh until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side, then transfer to a serving bowl.

Step 3

Increase the heat to medium-high; pour in the remaining tablespoon of oil, then stir in the ginger, snap peas and cabbage. Stir-fry until the vegetables have softened slightly but remain crisp, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 4

Transfer to the serving bowl with the tempeh, add the basil and salt, and toss gently to incorporate. Taste, and add more salt, as needed. Serve warm.

Adapted from “Recipes for Your Perfectly Imperfect Life: Everyday Ways to Live and Eat for Health, Healing and Happiness,” by Kimberly Snyder (Harmony Books, 2019).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #EatVoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

The nutritional analysis uses 1/4 cup of the marinade, which is the amount that was absorbed by the tempeh.

Nutrition

Calories: 340; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 340 mg; Carbohydrates: 25 g; Dietary Fiber: 14 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 24 g.