When the weather finally turns, there’s nothing we crave more than the abundance of spring vegetables and a 180 from the stick-to-your-ribs cuisine of winter.

But spring is finicky, and though the afternoons welcome a T-shirt, the evenings might need a little something warmer. For those evenings, we want soup. Try these bright, vegetable packed soups for when the rain brings a clean slate and a chill to the air.

Parsley Soup, above. For this herbaceous take on avgolemono, a Greek lemon and egg soup, you’ll steep a hefty amount of parsley in broth and puree it into a bright green base for you to slowly whisk egg and lemon into. You can make it vegetarian by swapping out the chicken broth with a vegetable one, and if you can’t do dairy, switch the tiny amount of butter for oil.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Alsatian Leek and Carrot Soup. Just a few simple ingredients you might already have lying around, and you’ll have this soft gold soup ready fast. Blitzing the vegetables into tiny pieces retains flavor in a new way.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Peruvian Chicken Soup. This isn’t any ordinary chicken soup — with a strong hit of parsley or cilantro (up to you) and jalapeño, wave bye-bye to your allergy sniffles.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Carrot and Cilantro Noodle Soup. Creamy coconut milk makes this noodle soup both decadent and light. Serve with dumplings, a bit of chicken, or just enjoy this soup on its own.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Asparagus Soup. We know you love to grill your asparagus or wrap it in bacon, but what else can you do with it? Consider the soup route, with fresh herbs, some cream and crème fraîche for richness.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Parsnip and Cauliflower “Vichyssoise” With Gremolata. A crunchy topping rests atop this vegetarian soup, served chilled or hot. Parsnips lend their signature sweetness while cauliflower and a tiny bit of heavy cream make a hearty base.

